Home Affairs will be open later until 20 December: What you need to know

Home Affairs has also introduced dedicated counters at some offices for collecting IDs and passports over the festive season.

The Department of Home Affairs has extended its operating hours during the festive season.

Minister Leon Schreiber said on Tuesday that offices will be open until 18:00 from 10 to 20 December 2024. Operating hours will be extended again from 6 to 17 January 2025.

Home Affairs offices will offer all services during this time, including ID and passport services.

“To further ease pressure on our clients over the festive season, Home Affairs has also introduced dedicated counters for collection in large offices that process smart ID cards and passports, wherever space allows,” said Schrieber.

LISTEN: Schrieber explains the extension

Travel issues

The move may help thousands of residents who will travel during the festive season.

Six million travellers are expected to cross South African boarders over the next few weeks.

ALSO READ: SA-Mozambique Lebombo border reopens after army deployed [VIDEO]

Addressing Parliament last month, Home Affairs and the Border Management Authority (BMA) highlighted several potential risks at the country’s borders this festive season.

Among these are the risk of congestion, self-repatriation, corruption, borderline transgression, and ICT challenges.

Explaining self-repatriation, the department said “Travellers who enter the RSA illegally and those with expired visas or have overstayed, often claim to be undocumented while departing to their countries of origin during peak seasons”.

Home Affairs said it would increase surveillance and staffing to deal with any issues.

ALSO READ: Stop the trucks from SA: Fresh Mozambique disruptions likely amid calls for ‘crippling protests’

The Beitbridge border post will get 70 more South African Police Services (Saps) officers and six additional SA Revenue Services officials. 20 Cross-Border Road Transport Agency officials will also be at the post.

20 additional Border Management Authority members will be allocated to the Groblersbridge and Ficksburg ports of entry.

Additional reporting by Oratile Mashilo