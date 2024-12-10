News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Kyle Zeeman

News Editor

3 minute read

10 Dec 2024

02:41 pm

Home Affairs will be open later until 20 December: What you need to know

Home Affairs has also introduced dedicated counters at some offices for collecting IDs and passports over the festive season.

Western Cape Premier "taking up" delays at Home Affairs

Department of Home Affairs office. Picture: Supplied

The Department of Home Affairs has extended its operating hours during the festive season.

Minister Leon Schreiber said on Tuesday that offices will be open until 18:00 from 10 to 20 December 2024. Operating hours will be extended again from 6 to 17 January 2025.

Home Affairs offices will offer all services during this time, including ID and passport services.

“To further ease pressure on our clients over the festive season, Home Affairs has also introduced dedicated counters for collection in large offices that process smart ID cards and passports, wherever space allows,” said Schrieber.

LISTEN: Schrieber explains the extension

Travel issues

The move may help thousands of residents who will travel during the festive season.

Six million travellers are expected to cross South African boarders over the next few weeks.

ALSO READ: SA-Mozambique Lebombo border reopens after army deployed [VIDEO]

Addressing Parliament last month, Home Affairs and the Border Management Authority (BMA) highlighted several potential risks at the country’s borders this festive season.

Among these are the risk of congestion, self-repatriation, corruption, borderline transgression, and ICT challenges.

Explaining self-repatriation, the department said “Travellers who enter the RSA illegally and those with expired visas or have overstayed, often claim to be undocumented while departing to their countries of origin during peak seasons”.

Home Affairs said it would increase surveillance and staffing to deal with any issues.

ALSO READ: Stop the trucks from SA: Fresh Mozambique disruptions likely amid calls for ‘crippling protests’

The Beitbridge border post will get 70 more South African Police Services (Saps) officers and six additional SA Revenue Services officials. 20 Cross-Border Road Transport Agency officials will also be at the post.

20 additional Border Management Authority members will be allocated to the Groblersbridge and Ficksburg ports of entry.

Additional reporting by Oratile Mashilo

Read more on these topics

Department of Home Affairs Home Affairs passport

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring SA in pole position to host F1 Grand Prix at Kyalami [VIDEO]
Courts Safa boss Danny Jordaan’s lawyer stays after state’s application fails
Weather When will the heatwave end? Here’s when you expect it to cool down
News Child of South African drug mule in Mauritius prison to return home
Courts ‘This is clearly a lie’: State highlights Malema’s contradictions in firearm discharge trial

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES