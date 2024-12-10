SA taxi driver nabbed attempting to smuggle 25 illegal foreigners, gets R375k fine

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has arrested a South African taxi driver at the Beitbridge border post for allegedly attempting to smuggle 25 undocumented foreigners into the country on Monday.

The foreign nationals included 20 children.

According to Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber, the taxi was impounded and a conveyance fine of R375 000 was issued.

“Following standard protocols, the children are now in the care of Zimbabwean child welfare authorities as investigations continue,” said Schreiber.

“Despite resource constraints, the BMA’s intelligence-led, collaborative and technologically-enabled festive season operational plan is already sending a clear message that we are determined to restore the rule of law.”

On Friday, the BMA rescued 14 children from a trafficking ring at the Lebombo port of entry.

The children were between the ages of 6 and 14.

On Saturday, eight Bangladeshi nationals were intercepted at Beitbridge while attempting to enter the country illegally without valid travel documents.

They were dropped off by a minibus taxi near the port and arrested by BMA border guards during routine patrols.

BMA seasonal plan

Outlining the festive season plan last week, Commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato confirmed the BMA would be deploying 69 additional personnel at the selected busiest ports of entry to support the regular staff members.

This is in addition to the 400 junior border guards who have been on the field since June.

The BMA has also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Interpol and will conduct joint operations with the South African Police Service (Saps) to combat various cross-border crimes.

“To support the festive season operations, the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) has once again been requested for support with the provision of additional infrastructure such as temporary lighting, ablution facilities, special temporary barricades and Jojo tankers for the provision of additional water within the ports and the corridors.”