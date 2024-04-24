Horses from the Household Cavalry bolt through streets of London (video)

During an exercise, the horses became startled by noise from nearby construction activities. As a result, four soldiers were dislodged from their saddles, and five horses bolted through the streets.

At least two of the horses were injured after colliding with traffic. Picture: X/ELExodus

Pictures and video’s of five horses from the Household Cavalry bolting through the streets of London on Wednesday morning, were widely shared on social media.

According to the BBC, a group of horses and riders were engaged in an extensive exercise ahead of a Major General’s Inspection scheduled for tomorrow in Hyde Park. The group comprised six soldiers and seven horses.

Every military unit participating in the King’s birthday parade must successfully undergo a Major General’s Inspection beforehand.

Paramedics responded to incidents at three different locations across London, and four individuals were subsequently transported to the hospital, according to the ambulance service.

All five horses were located and returned to a military base. They are currently being assessed by a veterinarian.

Two horses have just been seen running down Aldwych in central London. One covered in blood. Filmed by @itvnews. pic.twitter.com/0M6A1bot6Q April 24, 2024

BBC travel presenter contemplated stopping them

Bobbie Pryor, BBC’s Radio 2 travel presenter, said she contemplated throwing herself in the path of two of the runaway horses, reports The Telegraph.

She told Jeremy Vine’s lunchtime radio programme: “As I looked to the left I saw two horses coming towards me, I ran just to get across the road.

“It was coming at such a speed, I thought, I need to stop those horses, but they are huge and coming at speed.”

Asked by Jeremy Vine how she would have attempted to stop them, she replied: “I have been around horses before, but normally you try and put yourself in the way, if it is safe to do so.

“Also you can’t get in the way, in the fact at least they are running in a straight line, you have got people either side, you have got glass windows, you could create a worse situation.

“At least if they run for a bit they may be able to run out of breath.”