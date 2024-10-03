Mashatile tells London students that SA’s GNU is working well

Deputy President Paul Mashatile spoke on politics, global warming, inequality and the G20 at his SOAS University of London keynote address.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile informed students and professors in the United Kingdom (UK) that the GNU is working with a “common purpose” and “collaborative attitude”.

Addressing the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), where Mashatile has been accepted for post-graduate studies, he gave a keynote address about politics, global warming, economic growth, inequality and international relations among other things on Wednesday.

One of his promises was that when South Africa (SA) assumes the G20 presidency in December, the country would “place Africa’s development at the top of the agenda”.

Mashatile notes GNU’s 100 days of unity

Mashatile thanked the university at the start of his address, saying after “things settle down in the new government”, he would begin his studies at the university.

Between discussing international events, the deputy president said South Africa’s new government of national unity was acting with a common purpose and aimed to promote trade with the UK.

“As the GNU, we are now more than 100 days in office and we remain united with a common purpose, and no one can derail us from reaching our objectives,” Mashatile said.

“As we approach the first 100 days of this seventh administration, political parties and all social partners have demonstrated a collaborative attitude as well as the discipline to get things done.

“Implementing the reform programme and achieving more rapid and inclusive economic growth are top priorities for the government of national unity.”

He said this includes promoting trade and investment between South Africa and the UK as well as strengthening global cooperation with the UK to support the GNU’s strategic priorities.

These priorities include advancing inclusive and sustainable economic growth, addressing poverty and the high cost of living, and strengthening SA and the UK’s bilateral partnership in trade, investment, skills development, science, and innovation.

ALSO READ: Mashatile calls for collaboration to preserve historical sites amid extreme weather conditions

What a video of Mashatile’s address below:

Mashatile highlights inequality as population grows by 2bn

Mashatile said the world population currently stands at 7.7 billion. It is forecasted to reach 8.5 billion by 2030, and 9.7 billion by 2050.

More than half of this 2 billion population growth will come from Africa, he said.

“The problem is that as population growth increases, inequality also rises, endangering peace and stability worldwide, especially in Africa,” Mashatile told students and professors.

With 70% of the world’s population to reside in cities by 2030, Mashatile said infrastructure needed to be developed both in rural and urban areas.

“This includes investing in the ecosystems and infrastructure needed to ensure a decent standard of living for all people.

“This will also necessitate the building of new cities on well-located land with all amenities to ensure a better life [for] citizens.”

He said according to the 2023 Atlas of Sustainable Development Goals, the global Gini coefficient has fallen since 1990, from about 70 to 62 points in 2019, which represents significant progress in reducing global inequality.

“This suggests that despite progress in reducing inequality, a significant gap still exists between the rich and the poor, indicating the need for more global work to promote economic equality.”

ALSO READ: Political hypocrisy unveiled in Tshwane and Joburg coalitions

South Africa’s GNU looks at promoting growth in Africa

Mashatile said South Africa would use the G20 presidency to promote growth in Africa, especially through collaboration with the African Union.

“South Africa’s presidency of the G20 will provide a unique opportunity to bring to the fore the needs, aspirations, and ambitions of the developing countries.

“We will use this opportunity to discuss the reform of global governance and build on the efforts and success of the Indonesian, Indian, and Brazilian G20 Presidencies.”

Mashatile discussed climate change, urging urgent action from individuals, organisations and government.

He also encouraged the seeking of a ceasefire in the Middle East.

ALSO READ: Associates of Paul Mashatile shut out of accounts by major bank