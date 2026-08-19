Almost 4 000 rounds of Saps ammunition lost or stolen per month

Over 2 500 guns have been lost or stolen from the South African Police Service since April 2022.

The South African Police Service (Saps) has haemorrhaged state-issued firearms at a rate of 49 per month for the last four financial years.

Since April 2022, 2 346 police firearms were stolen, with an additional 177 reported lost in the same period.

As well as 2 427 9mm pistols, 66 R5s, 19 12-gauge shotguns, four R1s, one target rifle and a grenade launcher were stolen or lost in the reported period.

Additionally, 194 920 rounds of ammunition were lost or stolen in the same period, at a rate of over 3 800 rounds per month.

The police ministry had previously stated it had put measures in place to address the outflow of weapons, with the numbers improving in each of the four financial years.

41 Saps officers among the guilty

The information was shared in a response to a written parliamentary question released last week.

Incidents have decreased from above 700 in 2022-23 and 2023-24, to 572 in 2024-25 and 437 in 2025-26.

Improved safety features and protocols are guarding against the theft and loss of state weapons.

“All newly procured firearms are Dot Peen marked with a Saps identifier and subjected to integrated ballistics identification system testing prior to distribution.

“Members are required to utilise firearm retention mechanisms where prescribed, and all official firearms and ammunition not in use must be stored in approved safes or strong rooms that comply with the prescribed standards.

“Regular inspections and certification processes are conducted, and operational ammunition is marked to enhance accountability and traceability,” the ministry stated.

In those four years, 893 suspects had been arrested in connection with the theft of police weaponry.

Less than 10% – 80 in total – resulted in a guilty conviction, while 41 of those found guilty were police members themselves.

Guns used for crime

A previous response on the same issue focusing just on the 2023-24 financial year showed that 170 of the 741 lost or stolen firearms were recovered.

Additionally, investigations into the circumstances of the theft or loss of the weapon resulted in 215 disciplinary proceedings and the dismissal of 10 members in that year.

At least 63 firearms were deemed to have been lost due to negligence. However, at least eight could be linked to subsequent crimes.

“The vast majority remain in criminal hands. Many of these guns are now being used to commit violent crimes, including robbery, assault, and murder.

“The problem is not law-abiding citizens, but mismanagement, corruption, and the collapse of the central firearms register,” chair of the police portfolio committee Ian Cameron stated.