Here’s how long it would take to restore Eskom’s grid in case of a blackout

By Narissa Subramoney

Experts estimate it would take six to 14 days to bring the country back online in the unlikely event of a national blackout or grid collapse.

But the cost to bring South Africa back online cannot be quantified just yet, because it would depend on the time it would take to restore and various other factors that cannot be predetermined.

Struggling power utility Eskom is working hard to allay public fears of a grid collapse or national blackout as it struggles to keep the lights on in winter.

It gathered members and researchers from various energy groups and associations to communicate clearly and without ambiguity: A national blackout or grid collapse is an improbable scenario.

“We hope to allay fears of an ‘imminent grid collapse’, but we do prepare for every eventuality,” said Eskom’s GM System Operator, Isabel Fick.

Researchers and heads of various energy groups, including CSIR Energy Centre, South African Institute of Electrical Engineers (SAIEE), National Rationalised Specifications (NRS) Association, Energy Council of SA, and Eskom’s GM System Operator, led presentations to educate people about how the country’s power grid operates.

Winter and load shedding

As the country braces for a second cold front this week, Eskom warned it would implement higher stages of electricity rationing if needed, but this does not mean we are closer to a national blackout.

The country typically experiences higher volumes of power consumption during winter evenings, which explains the higher levels of load shedding on cold nights.

“Higher load shedding stages do not mean the grid is close to collapse. Several barriers are preventing a total blackout,” Fick emphasised.

NRS Association chair Vally Padayachee echoed Fick’s sentiments: “We are nowhere near a grid collapse despite going into winter.”

Padayachee also pointed out that Eskom had never, in 100 years of operation, experienced a serious grid collapse.

Elections, politicians and Eskom

Fick has also assured the public that it would not bend to politicians who may pressure the utility to lighten the power cuts as electioneering heats up next year, saying grid stability will always be Eskom’s priority.

During his presentation, Padayachee emphasised Eskom’s history without grid collapses, stressing it would not happen now as the country grapples with an unpredictable power supply.

“We will, without fear and favour, protect the grid; the public must know this,” emphasised Padayachee.

A report by a local think-tank focusing on public policy issues, Social Research Foundation, found that roughly 4 out of 10 voters said load shedding had led them to reconsider supporting the governing ANC party ahead of the polls next year.

The Independent Electoral Commission is reportedly in talks with the parastatal to ensure load shedding would not affect elections on the day and during vote tallying.

Fick also clarified some frequently asked questions about why South Africa still supplies power to its neighbours when the grid was strained.

“We do reduce the load, and we can assist other countries if they experience a grid collapse, but they cannot help us in the event of a blackout,” said Fick.

