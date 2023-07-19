Several breakdowns force Eskom to increase load shedding – Here’s your schedule

By Faizel Patel

Eskom said the breakdowns of eight generating units have put severe strain on the power generation system and forced it to increase load shedding to higher stages.

The parastatal said stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Wednesday until 5am on Thursday.

Thereafter, various stages of the deliberate power cuts will be implemented until Saturday evening.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said the utility will publish another update should any significant changes occur.

Breakdowns

Breakdowns have increased to 19 127MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 2 313MW.

Since Tuesday evening, two generating units at the Grootvlei Power Station were returned to service. The delay in returning to service a generating unit each at Kendal, Kriel, Matla, and two generating units at Tutuka power stations is contributing to the current capacity constraints.

Demands

Mokwena added Eskom teams are working around the clock to return these generating units to service.

“Demand of electricity is expected to increase towards the weekend. Therefore, we appeal to the members of the public to assist in reducing demand by switching off non-essential appliances.”

As the country braces for a second cold front this week, Eskom warned it would implement higher stages of load shedding if needed.

It’s unclear if the rolling blackouts would spike to stage 6 like it did last week.

Grid collapse

Meanwhile, experts estimate it would take six to 14 days to bring the country back online in the unlikely event of a national blackout or grid collapse.

However, the cost to bring South Africa back online cannot be quantified just yet, because it would depend on the time it would take to restore and various other factors that cannot be predetermined.

“We hope to allay fears of an ‘imminent grid collapse’, but we do prepare for every eventuality,” said Eskom’s GM System Operator, Isabel Fick.

Additional reporting by Narissa Subramoney

