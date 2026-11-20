The agreements stem from the Competition Commission's Media and Digital Platforms Market Inquiry (MDPMI).

South African news publishers could soon gain greater access to revenue-generating opportunities and more control over how artificial intelligence systems use their content, following agreements secured by the Competition Commission with social media platform X and AI company X.AI.

The agreements stem from the Competition Commission’s Media and Digital Platforms Market Inquiry (MDPMI), which examined the impact of major digital platforms on South Africa’s media sector and the sustainability of local journalism.

Agreement

According to the Commission, the commitments aim to translate recommendations in the MDPMI final report into practical measures that support publishers navigating an increasingly digital media environment.

Competition Commission spokesperson Siyabulela Makunga said the agreements are intended to ensure that South African publishers are able to benefit from opportunities available on digital platforms while making informed decisions about the use of their content.

“The commitments are focused on implementation and practical support for publishers. They create opportunities for news organisations to access revenue-generation tools, receive training and better understand the controls available in relation to artificial intelligence systems that may use publisher content,” said Makunga.

Settlement

As part of the settlement, X will introduce a monetisation support programme within six months of the agreement taking effect. The programme will provide qualifying publishers with access to training on revenue-generation tools, content strategies and audience analytics.

What publishers will receive from X

The commitments include:

Twice-yearly workshops on monetisation tools and revenue opportunities.

Onboarding assistance for publishers seeking access to X’s monetisation programmes.

Support with X Premium where required for eligible publishers for a two-year period.

Training on user settings and controls relating to content management on the platform.

Information on controls linked to whether public posts and data may be used to train Grok, X’s generative AI chatbot.

Digital literacy programmes focusing on media literacy, online safety, critical thinking and responsible use of digital platforms.

Recorded and translated workshop content in relevant South African languages where sufficient demand exists.

Publishers

Publishers will be required to attend at least one workshop and meet X’s eligibility and integrity requirements before accessing monetisation support programmes.

Focus on AI and publisher content

In a separate undertaking, X.AI has committed to helping publishers better understand how their content may interact with artificial intelligence tools.

The company will provide training on Grok user settings and robots.txt protocols, and make available the resources and training materials needed to support publishers.

The training will be delivered twice a year for two years, and the materials will also be shared with X for inclusion in its publisher support initiatives.

Makunga said transparency around AI and content usage is becoming increasingly important as news organisations worldwide grapple with the rapid growth of generative AI technologies.

“The digital landscape is changing rapidly. Ensuring that publishers understand available controls and can make informed choices about their content forms an important part of these commitments,” he said.

Remedies

Both X and X.AI appealed the original remedies imposed by the MDPMI. Following negotiations, the companies agreed to withdraw their appeals in exchange for revisions to certain remedies, while the Competition Commission agreed to replace some measures with the new commitments and undertakings.

MDPMI chairperson James Hodge said the agreements’ significance lies in moving from findings and recommendations to real-world implementation.

“These commitments are an important step in translating the MDPMI final report into practical benefits for South African news publishers. The significance lies in moving from remedies to implementation, with support that helps local publishers navigate an evolving digital landscape,” said Hodge.

The agreements apply to qualifying South African print, online, radio and video news organisations that primarily report on current affairs and public-interest issues and are members of either the Press Council of South Africa or the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa.