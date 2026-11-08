In case you missed it: Ramaphosa to resign? | IEC election results | Bronkhorstspruit water crisis

Catch up on the biggest stories this Sunday, 8 November 2026, in our daily news update.

Today’s news update highlights political developments surrounding President Cyril Ramaphosa and the IEC’s declaration of the 2026 local government elections.

Furthermore, the City of Tshwane has yet to establish when normal water use can safely resume in Bronkhorstspruit and surrounding areas.

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Here are your top stories of the day: 8 November 2026

Ramaphosa ‘offers to resign’ after ANC electoral disaster

President Cyril Ramaphosa during the ANCs 110th anniversary celebrations at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on 8 January 2022 in Limpopo. Picture: Gallo Images/Philip Maeta

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula may have preached reflection and collective responsibility, but sources say even party president Cyril Ramaphosa was willing to resign over their electoral collapse.

The party was left licking their wounds after its national share of the votes dropped from 45.59% in 2021 to around 30.81% this year.

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ANC tops 2026 local government election results as Ramaphosa warns parties ahead of coalition talks

Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) ballot box at the Sandton Fire Station on 4 November 2026. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Despite a significant decline, the African National Congress (ANC) emerged as the leading political party in 2026 local government elections, securing 30% of the vote.

The results were announced by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Gauteng, on Sunday, 8 November 2026.

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Bronkhorstspruit residents face continued water restrictions as Tshwane battles supply problems

Rand Water workers at Bronkhorstspruit Water Treatment Works on 3 November 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius

Residents in several parts of Tshwane’s Region 7 will have to continue relying on alternative water sources for drinking, cooking and other household activities, as the municipality works to resolve ongoing water supply and quality problems following a gastroenteritis outbreak.

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Duduzane Zuma says the MK Party can be trusted with municipal funds

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party First Deputy President Duduzane Zuma. Picture: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) has reassured its potential coalition partners in different municipalities that it can be trusted with municipal finances.

There have been reports for several months of the party failing to manage its finances and not having enough money to launch a well-run campaign for the local government elections.

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Bellville taxi rank shooting leaves four dead as police arrest ‘hitman’ in ex-Knysna mayor’s murder

Picture: iStock

A deadly shooting at the Bellville taxi rank in the Western Cape claimed four lives, while a separate murder investigation has resulted in the arrest of a suspected hitman in connection with the killing of Knysna municipality’s former mayor.

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Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: IEC on election results | Malesela Teffo prison video | Springboks game