Ramaphosa's beloved ANC, holed below the waterline by its worst election results yet, is wallowing in dangerous waters,

His beloved ANC, holed below the waterline by its worst election results yet, is wallowing in dangerous waters, desperately bargaining for lifebelts from the very parties that inflicted the damage.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa and several Cabinet ministers, including some of his closest allies, have decamped to California for a week-long immersion in the wonders of artificial intelligence.

It’s a puzzle. Captains, we all know, are meant to be the last to leave a sinking ship. Less remarked upon is how quickly a ship will desert a sinking captain. In politics, the moment a party starts taking on electoral water, self-preservation sets in.

The crew scrambles to distance itself from the reputational drag of a faltering leader. Over the past year alone, look at former prime minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Which brings us to Ramaphosa and his Californian excursion. There is nothing inherently wrong with a presidential visit to Silicon Valley.

SA desperately needs investment and technological innovation. But it is naive to court America’s technology giants while the country’s dispute with Elon Musk’s Starlink remains unresolved. The impasse cannot be resolved in California.

It requires the ANC to screw up the courage to modify a broad-based black economic empowerment regime fiercely protected by the politically connected black business elite.

The timing is extraordinary. It was, after all, Ramaphosa himself who announced in April that the local government elections would take place on 4 November.

From its own internal soundings and the opinion polls, the ANC knew it faced a crushing defeat, inevitably followed by frantic coalition negotiations under intense time pressure. Also, these are no ordinary coalition negotiations.

The decisions being made will shape not only the governance of the country’s largest cities for the next five years, but also the prospects of the ANC’s survival in the 2029 general election and, quite possibly, the future of the national government of national unity (GNU).

Yet, at this critical moment, the president took himself and three members of the ANC’s 26-person coalition negotiating team on a speculative jaunt halfway around the world.

Even more puzzlingly, those three – Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola and Trade and Industry Minister Parks Tau – are ANC heavyweights and among Ramaphosa’s closest allies in a leadership deeply divided over its long-term interests.

One possibility is that Ramaphosa has simply lost the political authority to impose his preferred outcome upon his party: the DA as preferred coalition party. Or perhaps he isn’t being outmanoeuvred.

Perhaps he agrees with the national executive committee (NEC) who rejected that recommendation of the national working committee.

If anonymously sourced reports in the Sunday Times are to be believed, Ramaphosa himself expressed irritation with the DA. The stakes are enormous.

The president who was supposed to steer the ANC towards renewal now appears to be a passenger aboard a vessel whose crew has seized the wheel.

But, perhaps, sipping whisky with tech tycoons in La-La land, the view of the approaching rocks is less alarming.