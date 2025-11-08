IDAC senior official kidnapped and assaulted on his way home

The official is currently receiving medical care following what IDAC described as a 'traumatic experience'.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) has confirmed that its Head of Investigations and Operations was kidnapped and assaulted on Friday night before being abandoned near Rabie Ridge in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to IDAC spokesperson Henry Mamothame, the senior official was driving home when unknown assailants intercepted his vehicle, kidnapped him, and later left him stranded after taking his cellphone and laptop.

“The head of Investigations and Operations at IDAC was kidnapped last night while driving home. His assailants assaulted him and abandoned him near Rabie Ridge in the early hours of the morning,” said Mamothame.

Official receives medical attention

The official, whose name has not yet been released for safety reasons, managed to get help after the ordeal and was taken to a nearby police station to report the incident.

The Head of Investigations is currently receiving medical care following what IDAC described as a “traumatic experience”.

ALSO READ: 10 armed robbers break into house, make off with stokvel money in Limpopo

“He managed to receive assistance and was taken to a nearby police station to report the matter. He is currently receiving the necessary medical attention, following his traumatic experience,” said Mamothame.

Motive under investigation

While the NPA has cautioned against speculation regarding the motive, the agency acknowledged that the timing and nature of the attack raise serious concerns.

“While the NPA is wary of making any speculation on the motive behind such horrific action and whether it is related to his work, the incident and its timing reflect the possible dangers in this space,” said Mamothame.

The incident has been formally reported to the police, and a criminal investigation is underway.

Authorities have yet to make any arrests, but investigations continue as security around key anti-corruption personnel is expected to be reviewed.

NOW READ: Hawks serve summons over R400k fraud allegations