Mixed views on IEC’s clean audit

'We need to distinguish how the IEC managed its finances and how it has managed parties’ participation in the elections,' one analyst said.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) receiving a clean audit from the auditor-general last week invalidates the vote-rigging claims of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party in May’s elections, says an analyst.

On Thursday, auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke gave the IEC a clean audit on its finance management and party funding.

The A-G’s office said this was the fourth time the IEC had received a clean audit.

Clean audit for IEC from ‘respected office’

Independent political analyst Goodenough Mashego said the clean audit showed the IEC had been doing well despite the criticism it had received during and after the 29 May elections.

“If there is a respected office in South Africa, it should be the office of the A-G, so the information from that office is reputable and makes sense.

“For the IEC to get a thumbs-up from that office means a lot because everybody knows the A-G has been honest and not afraid to point a finger at ANC-led municipalities, provinces and departments if they fail to execute their duties.

“She has not been shy to give a thumbs-up to the Western Cape government when it performs well. Talking about party funding, the clean audit shows the commission did not favour any party when it comes to party funding. Had that happened, it would have been picked up by the A-G.”

Election-rigging complaints

Brand reputation strategist Solly Moeng said if the A-G had looked at other issues, such as complaints of election-rigging, there would have been a different outcome.

“The A-G was looking at the management of public funds. She never looks at the issues of vote-rigging but if her office did, it would be interesting. We need to distinguish how the IEC managed its finances and how it has managed the parties’ participation in the elections.”

Moeng said in the past, the A-G’s office was doing things to please its political masters. IEC chief executive officer Sy Mamabolo commended his staff for working hard and being transparent.

“Throughout the years, we have implemented internal controls to manage the performance of the organisation,” he said.

