Not again?! Zuma fires MK Party SG Zwane over claims of mismanagement

On-and-off relationship: MK Party leader Jacob Zuma has - once again - fired his secretary-general, Arthur Zwane.

It appears it’s time for another round of musical chairs as the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party confirmed that its leader, Jacob Zuma, fired party secretary-general, Arthur Zwane…again.

A statement released by the party confirmed Zwane’s latest axing:

“This action follows concerns over Zwane’s leadership and internal party dynamics. He was appointed with high expectations for his leadership, however internal conflicts and allegations of mismanagement necessitated his removal.

“President Jacob Zuma, prioritising the party’s integrity and unity, decided immediate action was needed.”

Why did Zwane resign from Zuma’s MK Party?

This after the former Zuma loyalist insisted at the beginning of July that he was not fired, but resigned from his position due to business interests and a heavy workload.

The former president appointed Sifiso Maseko as the new secretary-general, but just a week later, Zwane was returned to the position.

Confirmed: Letters authentic

In a letter dated 31 July and signed by Zuma, the MK Party leader refers to a letter he wrote to Zwane on 28 June, where he “relieved” him from his position as the party’s administration head.

MK Party member Phumlani Mfeka confirmed to SABC News the authenticity of the widely circulated letter in which Zuma charged Zwane with “misleading” the party.

Details of how Zwane allegedly misled the party are not clear at this stage.

Zwane, who had initially replaced Sihle Ngubane, had been in the position for only two weeks when Zuma fired him over allegations of mismanagement.

Zwane’s second axing

His second axing has come with a warning of possible expulsion for “misleading the party”.

In the dismissal letter, Zuma warned he is expected to “co-operate fully with my decision and desist from the position of secretary-general of the party”, indicating there was no option to appeal.

“Furthermore, owing to your conduct in misleading the party, I reserve the right to expel you from the party with immediate effect,” Zuma’s letter said.

What next?

According to the party’s latest statement, senior party members will convene to discuss the way forward to ensure a smooth transition.