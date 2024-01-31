IEC recorded nearly 500 000 registrations since last voter registration weekend

The Electoral Commission is targeting 39.7 million eligible voters for the 2024 elections.

Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) CEO Sy Mamabolo at Election House on 25 January 2024 in Centurion. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) says eligible voters continue to register and to update their details ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The second voter registration weekend will take place between 8am and 5pm on 3 and 4 February.

More than 23 300 registration stations will be open across all provinces, with more than 69 000 staff members being recruited by the IEC to assist over the two days.

Milestone

Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday, IEC chief electoral officer (CEO) Sy Mamabolo announced that the voters’ roll has reached the 27 million mark for the first time.

“In the 2019 national and provincial elections, the certified voters’ roll stood at 26.7 million. We are encouraged that we have reached this milestone of 27 million people on the voters’ roll ahead of the second registration event scheduled for this weekend,” he said.

The IEC is targeting 39.7 million eligible voters for the elections.

Mamabolo revealed that 55% of people on the voters’ roll were women.

“The biggest age on the voters’ roll is ages 30 to 39 at 6.7 million followed by 40 to 49 year old at 5.9 million and persons in ages 50 to 59 is 4.5 million,” the IEC CEO said.

Young people, aged 20 and 29, accounted for 4.1 million of the total of the voters’ roll.

He indicated that the IEC recorded 200 000 new online registrations since the first voter registration weekend held in November last year.

Overall, 498 000 eligible voters registered between November and 30 January this year.

At least 2.7 million people visited voting stations, while 196 000 used the online portal in the first registration weekend.

According to the IEC, 29 000 South Africans who live abroad registered to vote.

“Out of country registrations can continue via the online registration process,” Mamabolo continued.

Permanent voting stations

Mamabolo confirmed that lease agreements had been signed for permanent voting stations across the country ahead of the registration weekend.

“Of these permanent voting stations, 62% are schools, 9.7% are places of worship and the balance of 28% include other categories such as community halls and other municipalities facilities.

“There are a further 900 temporary voting stations across the country. The majority of temporary voting stations are in Gauteng followed by the Free State and Limpopo,” he continued.

The IEC CEO attributed the “success” of the first voter registration weekend to the “efficiency of the voter management devices (VMD), which was upgraded to operate without connectivity during offline mode”.

“The VMD is the main stay technology for the delivery of the registration process.”

He reminded the public that voters were required to cast their ballot at a voting station where they are registered.

“The only exception to the rule is that a voter may vote outside of the voting district of registration only if they first notify the commission by a date which will be regulated by the election timetable.”

When will elections happen?

Since the term of office of the current government ends around May, South Africa is required to hold elections within 90 days of the expiration date in terms of the Constitution.

According to the IEC, the elections could take place between May and August 2024 if President Cyril Ramaphosa proclaims by early February.

In consultation with the IEC, the president must determine the election date.

Ramaphosa on Tuesday hinted that the election date would be announced “soon“.

