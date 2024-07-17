Limpopo ANC prepares for elective conference to elect new leaders

Norman Mashabane region of the ANC in Limpopo gears up for elections to appoint new leadership for improved service delivery.

The biggest ANC region in Limpopo, Norman Mashabane, has submitted an election road map to the Limpopo ANC to hold its elective regional conference before the end of September.

The region’s term of office lapsed in June and it is now ready to elect new leadership to help with service delivery.

The Citizen spoke to the leaders of the different ANC subregions about the conference and their preferred candidates to make the top five.

The popular slate includes mayor of the Mopani district, Pule Shayi, to retain his position as regional chair; communications fundi Odas Ngobeni as deputy chair; Letaba municipality mayor Dagma Mamanyoha as secretary; Maruleng municipality mayor Tsheko Musolwa as deputy secretary; and Giyani municipality mayor Thandi Zitha as treasurer.

“The elections are over. The time is now ripe for regions to elect their preferred leadership to help government deliver services to the people,” said the chair of the Phusela branch in Tzaneen, Masilo Maloko.

Maloko, known in ANC circles as “King Solomon”, said his subregion of Mark Shope was united in the election of Shayi to retain his position.

Only one name reigned supreme

Subregional chair for Letaba, Phetole Mothomogolo, said there was only one name that reigned supreme to make it into the top five positions.

“That is the name of Dagma Mamanyoha. Mamanyoha has led this subregion with precision and distinction as mayor for the Greater Letaba municipality. He has also led the Norman Mashabane region as deputy regional secretary with due diligence. Under his tutelage, the region is more united than before,” he said.

Secretary for the Giyani subregion Nyiko Baloyi said the area was still engaging with two big names.

“We are sending the current mayor for Giyani, Thandi Zitha, and workaholic Sidwell Mabunda to the top five. These are triedand-tested cadres of the movement who know the politics of the ANC inside out. We trust their leadership and want them to lead us,” said Baloyi.

United in choice of Tsheko Musolwa

Martin Makwela is chair of the Maruleng subregion. Makwela said the subregion was united in its choice of current mayor Tsheko Musolwa.

“Mosolwa is the former Sasco [South African Students Congress] chair of the province when he was in the SRC leadership position at the University of Limpopo’s Turfloop campus.

“He has also served as the subregional secretary of Maruleng. We believe this is the man who can give the Norman Mashabane region real meaning when it comes to the politics of the province and of the country,” he said.