IFP in Gauteng to sue the city for defamation over councillor arrested for hijacked building

City of Johannesburg councillor Nkosikhona Khanyile was arrested for hijacking a building last week.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in Gauteng plans to sue the City of Johannesburg for defamation and wrongful arrest of its councillor, Nkosikhona Khanyile, in connection with a hijacked building in the CBD.

Khanyile, an IFP ward 65 councillor, was among 22 suspects arrested for hijacking a building last week.

The city purchased the property in 2019 for R40 million and was intended to be used as a pound for the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD).

READ MORE: City councillor among 23 suspects arrested for hijacking a building in Joburg CBD

IFP spokesperson Bonginkosi Dlamini accused the city of wrongful arrest, telling News24 that the party “will sue the city for wrongful arrest and defamation of character by the city and public safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku in his personal capacity”.

Attempts to get a comment from Tshwaku were unsuccessful at the time of publishing. However, any update will be included once received.

Arrested without merit

IFP caucus leader Mlungisi Mabaso said Khanyile’s arrest was unwarranted and without merit.

“He has nothing to do with illegal occupations or the hijacking of city properties, as was alleged during his wrongful arrest,” said Mabaso.

“The party would not hesitate to take decisive action against persons within our ranks suspected of wrongdoing. We strongly condemn the abuse of power by the MMC and the acting head of the JMPD.”

Fictional charges

Mabaso said Khanyile’s release without any charge proved that the arrest was unwarranted and based on fictional charges.

“Khanyile informed the community safety MMC Karen Meyer some time ago about the illegal occupation of the city’s land in Denver. He also advised the affected community about the proper channels to follow to obtain a permit from the city to occupy any of its properties, as per his duties as a public servant.”

Mabaso said IFP supports the clamping down on illegal occupations of the city’s properties, adding that these operations should not be done in a “clumsy and haphazard manner”, which could result in unwarranted and wrongful arrests like that of Khanyile.

ALSO READ: Joburg fire: Survivors claim they were charged R700 to release bodies from mortuary