IIE MSA launches the IIE Bachelor of Education (BEd) in Intermediate Phase Teaching (IPT)

Sponsored

IIE MSA’s recently launched School of Education is proud to present a brand-new degree aimed at individuals who wish to take up teaching learners at the intermediate phase: the IIE Bachelor of Education (BEd) in Intermediate Phase Teaching (IPT).

The degree is one of three new qualifications launched by the campus, alongside the IIE Higher Certificate in Early Childhood Care and Education and the IIE Bachelor Degree in Foundation Phase Teaching. Backed by IIE MSA’s years of experience and outstanding track record, the School of Education aims to arm students with the skills and competencies required to become excellent educators in a world where learners increasingly find themselves grappling with unfamiliar challenges and a fast-changing world.

According to André Lubbe, Campus Head at IIE MSA, the Bachelor of Intermediate Phase Teaching has been designed as a four-year undergraduate professional qualification, and complies with the principles of the Department of Higher Education and Training’s Minimum Requirements for Teacher Education Qualifications, as well as the new Higher Education Qualifications Sub-Framework’s guidelines. It is, moreover, CHE/SAQA approved, with registration with the Department of Higher Education and Training pending.

“This is an ideal qualification for individuals who see themselves teaching pupils in Grades 4 to 7,” André Lubbe informs, adding that having graduated, students will be established subject specialist teachers in English First and First Additional Language; First Additional Language (in isiXhosa, isiZulu, Northern Sotho, Setswana or Afrikaans; Natural Science and Technology; Mathematics and Social Sciences).

The education sector is facing a critical phase in South Africa. This is all the more vital given the challenges South Africa’s education industry has faced previously.

“Quality teachers are key to bolstering this critically important sector. Teachers’ passion makes all the difference to our learners: it is your teacher who ignites an interest; who helps you navigate complexities and understand critical concepts. We’re delighted to be able to play a role in shaping this vital profession,” André Lubbe emphasises.

“Graduates of this BEd degree will not only improve their employability as teachers in the Intermediate Phase; they will also have a number of other opportunities open to them,” André Lubbe points out. These opportunities range from tutoring to school management and educational consulting (with additional studying and experience). Graduates may also go on to further their specialisation studies.

Applicants for the course should hold a National Senior Certificate, National Certificate (Vocational), Senior Certificate or Senior Certificate (Amended), and should have achieved 50% in English as a Home Language or First Additional Language as well as a Level 3 (40%) in the NSC or equivalent level in the language they intend to study as a First Additional Language. Alternatively, they must pass a proficiency test in this language.

André Lubbe says that Intermediate Phase teaching is particularly exciting, as educators find themselves interacting with learners at a critical juncture in their schooling career.

“Although they still look to their teachers for guidance, they now have the ability to work independently – that’s a great step forward, and many find it to be liberating and thrilling to develop new skills.”

This is also the stage where children start to draw on their previous skills to build new ones which, again, is an exhilarating experience for many. “It’s incredibly rewarding to be part of this journey,” André Lubbe concludes.

For more information join the IIE MSA Open Day on 1 October 2022, from 9am till 1pm, or visit https://www.iiemsa.co.za/Course/bachelor-of-education-in-intermediate-phase-teaching/

to read more about the IIE Bachelor of Education in Intermediate Phase Teaching.