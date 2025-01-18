Police slam ‘misinformation’ regarding their Stilfontein operations

A South African Police Services (Saps) vehicle is parked near the mine shaft in Stilfontein on 17 November 2024. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has condemned what it labels as misinformation regarding the Stilfontein rescue efforts of illegal miners.

Police have been at Stilfontein for Operation Vala Umgodi, blocking supply routes for food, water and other necessities for illegal miners in the area.

The miners, who had been working underground in disused mine shafts, initially refused to resurface, fearing arrest. However, since November 2024, the illegal miners have resurfaced, although some did not make it.

As of Friday, the number of retrieved bodies stood at 78.

Stilfontein ‘misinformation’

Police have condemned the sharing of personal information about the retrieved illegal miners, as they are still suspects.

“The SAPS shared a list of those who have resurfaced and been retrieved with two community leaders. This was done first to ensure transparency with communities and also to ensure that community members assist the police in finding the next of kin of those involved in the illegal mining operations,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

“The SAPS has since learned with dismay that these lists, which include names, nationalities, and birth dates, have been widely shared on various social media platforms. The SAPS is therefore investigating the sharing of suspects’ personal information in public.”

Mathe further denied claims that shaft 10 of the disused Stilfontein mine has been blasted by police.

“The SAPS, upon receiving such allegations, instructed its explosives team to inspect shaft 10 for any signs of explosion; it was found that no such blasting or bombing, as is referred to, took place.”

Police further dismissed allegations that they had arrested one of the volunteers during their operations.

“The volunteer, according to the Department of Correctional Services (DCS), is a parolee who allegedly contravened his parole conditions. The SAPS refers this matter to the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) for further information and clarity. It should be noted that the volunteer is not in police custody.”

Although police believe all the illegal miners have been retrieved, they would remain in the area to prevent illegal mining.