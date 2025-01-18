Police arrest over 900 suspects in anti-mining operation

A shaft of light illuminates a miner in one of the Boekenhouthoek Village gemstone mines in Mpumalanga on 8 March 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles / The Citizen

In a significant bust on illegal mining and related criminal activities, South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo arrested over 900 suspects, including nearly 500 undocumented foreign nationals, during a six-week operation.

The operation ran from 1 December 2024 to 12 January 2025. It was part of the broader multi-disciplinary High-Density Operation Kukula, also known as Shanela.

Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba announced on Friday that Operation Vala Umgodi has made substantial progress in combating illegal mining activities across all five districts of the province.

“The operation, which specifically focuses on illegal mining activities, also addresses a broader range of criminal elements, including serious and violent crimes, contravention of immigration laws, possession of unlicensed firearms, ammunition, illicit cigarettes, and counterfeit goods,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

Anti-mining operation seizures and recoveries

Law enforcement officials confiscated eight firearms and 40 rounds of ammunition during the operation.

They also seized 14 vehicles, including two tipper trucks that were being used in illegal mining operations.

According to Mashaba, the operation resulted in the confiscation of gold-bearing minerals, chrome, and counterfeit goods valued at thousands of rands.

Criminal charges and activities

The police arrested a total of 932 suspects, of which 496 of those were undocumented foreign nationals.

The arrested individuals face a total of 912 charges.

These include illegal mining activities, unlicensed firearm possession, illicit cigarette trading, drug-related offenses, and trafficking of counterfeit goods.

Many suspects were connected to illegal mining operations in various locations throughout the province.

Mashaba said this was particularly in areas known for gold-bearing materials and chrome deposits.

Demographics of arrests

The operation revealed a diverse group of suspects from multiple nationalities.

Of the 932 arrests, Zimbabwean nationals comprised the largest group with 325 arrests.

South African citizens followed with 269 arrests.

Ethiopian nationals accounted for 155 arrests, while Mozambican and Malawian citizens numbered 98 and 46 respectively.

The remaining arrests included nationals from Nigeria, Somalia, India, Lesotho, Portugal, Pakistan, China, Bangladesh, and Ghana, with numbers ranging from one to eight individuals per nationality.

Leadership response

Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, the Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, expressed satisfaction with the operation’s outcomes.

Hadebe also praised the dedication of all participating personnel.

“Our unwavering commitment in combating illegal mining in Limpopo remains steadfast as we deploy resources and implement relevant strategies aimed at successfully tackling the scourge head-on,” Hadebe stated.

“Through pro-active and partnership policing, we are confident that considerable gains will be achieved in the fight against illegal mining.”

The provincial commissioner emphasised the operation’s ongoing nature,

“We will continue to deal decisively against the exploitative tools used for nefarious purposes, thus sending a clear message that unlawful activities and illicit mining will not be tolerated in the province.”

