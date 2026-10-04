In case you missed it: Bheki Cele faces possible prosecution | ANCYL slams AfriForum over Mbalula prosecution | R750m spent on boreholes

Catch up on the biggest stories of Sunday, 4 October 2026, that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update

In the news today, former police minister Bheki Cele faces possible prosecution over alleged payments linked to businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Meanwhile, the ANC Youth League has criticised AfriForum over the prosecution of ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

Furthermore, more than R750 million has been spent on boreholes in Mopani, but many are not producing water.

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Bheki Cele faces possible prosecution over alleged Cat Matlala bribes

Former police minister Bheki Cele at Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre in Ekurhuleni on 25 January 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

Former police minister Bheki Cele is reportedly facing renewed scrutiny over his alleged dealings with controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

This follows media reports that a South African Police Service (Saps) forensic investigation has recommended criminal charges against him.

Matlala previously told Parliament’s ad hoc committee that he allegedly paid Cele R500 000 in two instalments in 2025. A forensic report into the Medicare24 tender was reportedly finalised in April 2026 and recommended Cele’s prosecution.

CONTINUE READING: Bheki Cele faces possible prosecution over alleged Cat Matlala bribes

ANCYL slams AfriForum over Mbalula prosecution

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula briefs the media on the repatriation of South Africa’s liberation heroes from Angola at Freedom Park Restaurant on 31 July 2026 in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

The ANCYL is calling on National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to reverse its decision to prosecute the secretary-general of the ANC Fikile Mbalula.

This comes after the NPA confirmed that it will go ahead with prosecutorial procedures against Mbalula. This is in connection with comments Mbalula made in April last year.

During a media briefing he falsely accused an Eastern Cape man of child rape.

CONTINUE READING: ANCYL slams AfriForum over Mbalula’s prosecution

R750m spent on boreholes, but many don’t produce water

Picture: iStock (For illustration only)

The Mopani District Municipality has spent more than R750 million drilling boreholes since 2002, yet many have failed to produce a single drop of water.

The district, with nearly 1.2 million residents, has 1 741 boreholes. But only 991 are functional. Eskom still needs to energise 309, while equipment was stolen from 74 and 84 were vandalised.

CONTINUE READING: R750m spent on boreholes, but many don’t produce water

Higher education’s irregular spending soars to almost half a billion rand

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

The Auditor-General of South Africa has painted a troubling picture of irregular expenditure in the public higher education and training sector, with annual irregular expenditure increasing to R466 million in 2025/26, up from R176 million in 2024/25 and R243 million in 2023/24.

The findings are contained in the auditor-general’s 2025/26 Budgetary Review and Recommendations Report presented to Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training on Friday.

CONTINUE READING: Higher education’s irregular spending soars to almost half a billion rand

General views of the African National Congress (ANC) headquarters Luthuli House in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The African National Congress (ANC) is facing growing questions over its candidate selection process after divisions reportedly emerged within the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) over the circumstances surrounding the omission of dozens of mayoral candidates.

The dispute centres on a proposed investigation into the party’s candidate lists and what led to the names of 51 mayoral candidates being excluded from the final document.

CONTINUE READING: ANC candidate list disputes deepen ahead of ConCourt showdown

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: eThekwini loses appeal | South Africa’s diabetes crisis | Concerns raised over lack of prosecution of government officials