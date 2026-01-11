In case you missed it: DA infighting intensifies | O’Sullivan vs Parliament | Scholar transport safety

Catch up on the biggest stories this Sunday, 11 January 2026, in our daily news update.

In today’s news update, the infighting within the DA has intensified, while private forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan has insisted on testifying virtually before Parliament’s ad hoc committee.

Furthermore, increased attention is being given to ensuring the safety of scholar transport on South African roads with the start of the new school term.

In addition, several weather alerts have been issued for Monday. Here’s the full weather forecast here.

Here are your top stories of the day: 11 January 2026

DA bickering intensifies as Steenhuisen reported to public protector

DA leader John Steenhuisen speaks at the Nkululeko House in Bruma on 11 August 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The bitter feud between DA leader John Steenhuisen and the party’s finance committee chairperson Dion George has escalated.

According to a report in the Sunday Times, George submitted an affidavit to Public Protector KholeKa Gcaleka alleging that Steenhuisen had fired him as environment minister under false pretences.

Paul O’Sullivan refuses to appear at Parliament’s Ad Hoc committee due to ‘threats’

MPs during the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry at the Good Hope Chambers in Cape Town on 23 October 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan has told Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee that he will not appear before it in person, saying statements by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi have put his life at risk.

He has submitted an application to the committee to appear virtually.

Parents urged to take active role in scholar transport safety as schools reopen

Etwatwa Secondary School pupils in Benoni on 9 March 2020. Picture: Gallo Images/OJ Koloti

As the new school term gets underway, families across South Africa are being reminded that a child’s journey to and from school can be just as important as what happens in the classroom.

Parents and caregivers have been called upon to take greater responsibility for how children travel each day.

Patients and nurses live in fear as snakes roam around Limpopo hospital

Snakes have created a climate of terror for nurses and patients at Philadelphia Hospital in Limpopo. Picture: Supplied.

Patients, nurses and doctors at the Philadelphia Hospital in Moutse, Dennilton, in Limpopo are living in constant fear after venomous snakes have started entering the hospital.

The province received good rainfall in December, while most snakes began emerging from hibernation in search of food.

Ramaphosa’s government spends R450 million on overseas trips

President Cyril Ramaphosa hosted a working dinner with leaders of political parties that are signatories to Government of National Unity (GNU) at Genadendal, Cape Town. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Cabinet spent over R450 million in their first 18 months in office travelling around the world.

According to ActionSA MP Alan Beesley, the party consolidated written replies from different ministers on their travelling costs since July 2024.

