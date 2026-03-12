In case you missed it: Mel and Peet Viljoen arrested | Madlanga commission gets heated | Joburg water outages

Catch up on the biggest stories of Thursday, 12 March 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, Real Housewives of Pretoria star Mel Viljoen and her husband, Peet, were reportedly arrested in the US for theft.

Meanwhile, suspended organised crime head Major-General Richard Shibiri has told the Madlanga commission that only he can decide how he spends his money.

Furthermore, several areas across Johannesburg are facing water outages in the next few days.

Weather tomorrow: 13 March 2026

The South African Weather Service has warned that disruptive rain could lead to flooding in Limpopo and Mpumalanga, while extreme heat and fire danger warnings hit parts of the Cape. Full weather forecast here.

Peet and Melany Viljoen ‘arrested for shoplifting in America’

Peet and Melany Viljoen. Picture: Facebook

Real Housewives of Pretoria star Mel Viljoen and her husband Peet were reportedly arrested in the United States of America earlier this week after allegedly confessing to stealing for survival.

The Viljoen couple first came under the spotlight for complaints about their Tammy Taylor nail brand and franchisees in South Africa, who claimed to have lost millions while doing business with the couple.

The Viljoens fled South Africa for the US in July last year with fraud accusations and a disbarment hanging over their heads. The police’s Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, are investigating the pair over their Tammy Taylor beauty franchises.

According to US publication Local10.com, the Viljoen allegedly confessed to a crime spree in Palm Beach County, Florida.

Heated exchange as Shibiri tells Madlanga commission: ‘I’m not sorry’

Suspended Major General Richard Shibiri testifies at Madlanga Commission Of Inquiry at Brigette Mabandla Judicial College on March 04, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

Suspended organised crime head Major-General Richard Shibiri has told the Madlanga commission that only he can decide how he spends his money.

Shibiri returned to the commission on Thursday, where a heated exchange arose over the loan he took from murder-accused Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga said there was no need for Shibiri to take a loan from Matlala to fix his son’s car. The commission chair argued that Shibiri had sufficient funds in his bank account.

Shibiri lost his patience with the commission chair, arguing that taking a loan from Matlala simplified issues for him. He said he needed to use the money in his account for other things.

No water this weekend in these Joburg areas … and a week-long outage next week too

Melville residents collect water from emergency tanks at a property in Melville, 12 February 2026. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Several areas across Johannesburg are facing water outages in the next few days, with some lasting 12 hours and others up to a week.

This comes as Johannesburg Water embarks on a series of planned maintenance operations affecting multiple regions across the city.

Inner-city residents and businesses in Region F should brace for a lengthy disruption beginning on Friday.

Mandisi Tshingana raises over R48K for the learner who was left without a pie and juice in the viral classroom video

Social media influencer Mandisi Tshingana. Picture: Instagram/@mandisi.tshingana

Influencer Mandisi Tshingana has raised more than R48 000 for a pupil after a video taken at Thembalethu Primary School in George went viral on social media.

The incident occurred during a school pie and juice day as part of a fundraising initiative.

In the video, a teacher filmed a classroom where pupils were eating pies and drinking juice. One was seen sitting without a pie or drink and appeared to hide his face while the recording continued.

The Western Cape education department confirmed that the teacher who recorded the video has been suspended pending an investigation.

‘Parliament is an embarrassment’: Heated clash erupts as MPs walk out of ad hoc committee

DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach during Parliament’s ad hoc committee at the Good Hope Chamber in Cape Town on 9 October 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Proceedings of parliament’s ad hoc committee turned contentious on Thursday, 12 March 2026, as DA members walked out over concerns about testimony from a controversial witness.

Tenderpreneur Kishene Chetty appeared before the committee in Cape Town as part of its inquiry into allegations of corruption, criminal activity, and political interference within South Africa’s justice system.

Chetty is one of 18 accused individuals – including South African Police Service (Saps) members – facing charges of fraud, corruption, forgery and theft linked to the alleged misuse of funds from irregular personal protective equipment (PPE) contracts valued at about R8 million.

During his testimony, Chetty confirmed he was currently waiting for a judge to be assigned to hear the review application. He also accused certain prosecutorial officials of disregarding court procedures.

