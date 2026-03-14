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In case you missed it: Dirco and Zille on Middle East | Gayton on Kill the Boer | Gauteng data breach

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By Enkosi Selane

Journalist

8 minute read

14 March 2026

08:00 pm

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Catch up on the biggest stories of Saturday, 14 March 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

ICYMI-14-March-2026

DA Federal Council chair and Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille addressing the Iftar dinner. Picture: Supplied

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In the news today, the South African government has urged the warring parties in the current Persian Gulf conflict, the United States, Israel, and Iran, to pursue dialogue as the path to peace.

Meanwhile, United States (US) ambassador to South Africa Leo Brent Bozell III has found another ally in Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie.

Furthermore, the Bloemfontein Regional Court has sentenced Dino Sherwin Kekana to eight years’ direct imprisonment on charges of housebreaking and theft following a break-in at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the Free State in 2023.

Weather tomorrow: 15 March 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a raft of severe weather alerts for Sunday, 15 March, ranging from flooding threats in the north-east to dangerous heat in the Cape provinces and elevated fire risk in the west.

Find the full weather forecast here.

Dirco, Zille call for dialogue and an end to conflict in the Middle East at Iftar dinner

Dirco and Helen Zille addressed an Iftar dinner in Midrand on 12 March.
DA Federal Council chair and Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille addressing the Iftar dinner. Picture: Supplied

The South African government has urged the warring parties in the current Persian Gulf conflict – the United States, Israel, and Iran – to pursue dialogue as the path to peace.

Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Thandi Moraka, delivered the message during her address at an Iftar dinner marking the end of the day’s fasting, hosted at the Nizamiye Mosque in Midrand Thursday night.

CONTINUE READING: Dirco, Zille call for dialogue and an end to conflict in the Middle East at Iftar dinner

Patriotic Alliance supports US ambassador on ‘Kill the Boer’ hate speech stance

Gayton McKenzie supports Bozell, United States and Israel.
Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie. Picture: X / @DIRCO_ZA

United States (US) ambassador to South Africa Leo Brent Bozell III has found another ally in Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie.

The pair met on Friday in the wake of the political storm emanating from Bozell’s criticism of South Africa’s domestic and foreign policy earlier in the week.

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Issues discussed included controversial political chants, the conflict in the Middle East and how the US and South Africa should be “partners, not adversaries”.

CONTINUE READING: Patriotic Alliance supports US ambassador on ‘Kill the Boer’ hate speech stance

Additional prison years for man who broke into Bloemfontein NPA offices

Additional prison years for man who broke into Bloemfontein NPA offices
Picture: iStock

The Bloemfontein Regional Court has sentenced Dino Sherwin Kekana to eight years’ direct imprisonment on charges of housebreaking and theft following a break-in at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the Free State in 2023.

According to NPA regional spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsan on Friday, 01 December 2023, the secretary to the Free State Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Navilla Somaru, properly secured the offices before leaving for the weekend.

CONTINUE READING: Additional prison years for man who broke into Bloemfontein NPA offices

‘On it!’ – Panyaza Lesufi responds to Gauteng government data breach claims

'On it!' - Panyaza Lesufi responds to Gauteng government data breach claims
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi: Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The Gauteng provincial government has launched an investigation into allegations of a suspected breach of government information.

A message posted on an online forum claimed to have successfully extracted the Gauteng provincial government database.

“Thanks for reading and enjoy! Official online portal for the government of Gauteng, a province in South Africa. The website provides residents, businesses and visitors with access to important government information, services and updates. It includes details about different government departments, public programmes, healthcare, education, housing and economic development initiatives,” reads the message.

CONTINUE READING: ‘On it!’ – Panyaza Lesufi responds to Gauteng government data breach claims

Joburg’s Pikitup launches weekend blitz to tackle mounting waste backlogs in these areas

Pikitup casuals protest over permanent jobs and alleged nepotism
Pikitup truck. Picture: Pikitup website

Johannesburg’s waste management utility has deployed teams across six depots this weekend to clear collection delays caused by protest action.

Pikitup, the City of Johannesburg’s waste management entity, rolled out an emergency weekend recovery plan running from 14 to 15 March 2026.

CONTINUE READING: Joburg’s Pikitup launches weekend blitz to tackle mounting waste backlogs in these areas

Man allegedly kills 64-year-old he believed was practicing witchcraft

A 64-year-old in Limpopo has been murdered after being suspected of practicing witchcraft.

Emergency services personnel found the man unconscious on the ground beside two three-legged iron pots, soon declaring him dead at the scene.

CONTINUE READING: Man allegedly kills 64-year-old he believed was practicing witchcraft

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Officer alleges Mkhwanazi torture | Mbeki on Middle East | How Viljoens allegedly stole US goods

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