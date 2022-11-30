Independent panel finds Ramaphosa has a case to answer on Phala Phala

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

The independent panel led by Justice Sandile Ngcobo has concluded that President Cyril Ramaphosa may have violated the PRECCA and Section 96.2 of the constitution.

In a report published on Wednesday evening, the panel said: “In light of all the information placed before the Panel, we conclude that this information discloses, prima facie, that the President may have committed:

A serious violation of sections 96(2)(a).

A serious violation of section 34(1) of PRECCA.

A serious misconduct in that the President violated section 96(2)(b) by acting in

a way that is inconsistent with his office.

A serious misconduct in that the President violated section 96(2)(b) by exposing himself to a situation involving a conflict between his official responsibilities and his private business. of the Constitution

“Viewed as a whole, the information presented to the Panel, prima facie, establishes that: There was a deliberate intention not to investigate the commission of the crimes committed at Phala Phala openly,” reads the report.