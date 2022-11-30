Phala Phala report: Ramaphosa maintains innocence despite findings against him

Siphumelele Khumalo

President Cyril Ramphosa continues to maintain his innocence, despite the independent panel investigating Phala Phala finding that he may have violated the PRECCA and Section 96.2 of the constitution.

In a report published on Wednesday evening, the panel said: “Viewed as a whole, the information presented to the Panel, prima facie, establishes that: There was a deliberate intention not to investigate the commission of the crimes committed at Phala Phala openly.”

Read the full report here

In a statement on Wednesday evening, the Presidency said that Ramaphosa reiterated the statement he made in his submission to the independent panel.

NOW READ: Independent panel finds Ramaphosa has a case to answer on Phala Phala

‘Categorically deny’

“I have endeavoured, throughout my tenure as President, not only to abide by my oath but to set an example of respect for the Constitution, for its institutions, for due process and the law. I categorically deny that I have violated this oath in any way, and I similarly deny that I am guilty of any of the allegations made against me.”

The Presidency also said in a statement that it was well aware that the National Assembly needed to consider the report and determine the most appropriate way forward.

“The conclusions of the panel require careful reading and appropriate consideration in the interest of the stability of government and that of the country.

“The President is giving consideration to the report and an announcement will be made in due course,” read a statement.

Media briefing cancelled

In the wake of the panel’s findings, a media briefing by the Presidential spokesperson scheduled for Thursday has now been cancelled.