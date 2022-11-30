WATCH: ‘ANC f***ed up the country for black people’ – Litchfield-Tshabalala

Faizel Patel

Former South African Navy admiral Dr Khanyisile Litchfield-Tshabalala said the “African National Congress (ANC) is f***ing up the country for the black people.”

Tshabalala was speaking in a TikTok video shared by suspended uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veteran’s Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus on Wednesday.

The video first appeared on TikTok and was posted by “Moshakeleadero4daherd”.

Electricity crisis

In the video, Litchfield-Tshabalala talks about load shedding and the current electricity crisis plaguing the country, taking an apparent swipe at the governing party and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

WARNING: Strong language

“Because somebody mismanaged, now we can’t supply electricity to our own people in the 21st century and you want to enforce that we got a good story to tell?”

“I am sorry, I would rather stay unemployed…side-lining the ANC because I am telling you the truth. Side-line me but somebody must tell you, you f***ed up, especially for the African person,” said Litchfield-Tshabalala.

Taking responsibility

Litchfield-Tshabalala goes onto say in the video that nobody wants take responsibility for the current state the country is in.

“Is it not true that in Sub-Saharan Africa excluding North Africa we inherited the best economy ever. How have we f***ed it up in less than thirty years? And we still don’t want to agree that we fucked it up, that’s what bothers me, we don’t want to agree.”

She also said ANC leaders were to blame.

“How are ANC leaders not wanting to see the poverty that they’ve put the African child through.”

Not restoring dignity

“I argue the ANC has not worked to restore the dignity of African people. They’ve actually reinforced the indignity of our people,” Tshabalala said.

Niehaus agreed with Tshabalala’s sentiments.

“Sadly, I must agree with Dr Litchfield-Tshabalala that under the current sell out leadership of the ANC, NEC (National Executive Committee) the ANC is f***ing up our country and people,” he tweeted.

