16 Injured after minibus taxi rolls near Buccleuch

At least 16 people have been injured after a minibus taxi overturned on the N1 highway. It is understood the...

At least 16 people have been injured after a minibus taxi overturned on the N1 highway.

It is understood the accident happened just after 7am on Monday at the Buccleuch interchange. The taxi was travelling from Johannesburg CBD to Midrand.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Xolani Fihla has urged motorists to approach the area with caution.

Injuries

“There’s a serious accident near Buccleuch where a minibus taxi has overturned. Emergency services, including paramedics and Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers, are at the scene.

“All 16 occupants of the taxi, including the driver, are injured. It’s reported that five passengers sustained minor injuries, while the remaining 11 have suffered more serious injuries,” Fihla said.

Fihla said the cause of the accident has not yet been determined.

“One lane of the N1 North is closed due to the incident, resulting in traffic congestion and delays. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible or plan for delays,” Fihla said.