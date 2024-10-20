Three dead in crash on N2 between Richards Bay and KwaGingindlovu

Five others in the two-vehicle collision are in a critical condition, with authorities urging motorists to drive cautiously.

AN accident scene along the N2 on Sunday 20 October. Picture: X / @TrafficSA

The KwaZulu-Natal government is pleading for caution as the province endures more rough weather.

This comes after three people died in an accident along the N2 near the Fairbreeze mine and KwaGingindlovu on the route to Richards Bay.

The northbound lane has been closed by officials as emergency responders carry out cleanup operations.

Five in critical condition

Two vehicles are believed to have collided in the late afternoon rain, leaving five people in critical condition, while three suffered fatal injuries.

“Our team from Road Traffic Inspectorate have closed off the Durban bound lane allowing traffic to flow on Empangeni bound fast lane,” confirmed Ndabazinhle Sibiya, spokesperson for the MEC for transport.

Sibiya asked motorists to heed the warnings issued and take extra precautions when travelling in dangerous weather.

“Earlier on, we issued a statement indicating that in view of the grumpy weather and predicted heavy rainfall, our teams from the RTI across KwaZulu-Natal are on full alert and patrolling freeways and byways,” stated Sibiya.

“Collectively, we must double our efforts to ensure that we end fatalities on our roads,” he concluded.

Mandeni funeral

MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma had earlier in the day attended the funeral of eight people who died near Mandeni earlier in the month.

“We value the partnership with traffic departments in various municipalities and all law enforcement agencies,” stated Duma

“We invite motorists to cooperate and work with us to ensure that we make our roads safer,” he added.

KZN weather

An an orange level 6 weather warning has been issued for the coast and adjacent interior between Port Alfred and Richards Bay.

The province can expect cloudy and cool weather with scattered widespread showers and thundershowers in the extreme north-east.

The wind along the coast will be a moderate to fresh easterly to northeasterly, reaching strong at times in the south.

