Intercape sues Bheki Cele for ‘failure’ to stop bus attacks

Bus operator, Intercape, is suing Police Minister Bheki Cele, claiming that the minister and police have failed to stop the spate of attacks against its vehicles.

The long-distance operator revealed in a statement on Wednesday that since 2020, it has more than 167 cases and rising with police, predominantly due to attacks on their vehicles in the Eastern Cape.

14 incidents recently

Intercape also said it has continued to experience attacks in recent weeks, with at least 14 recorded incidents in the Eastern Cape as coaches travel through the province.

According to the bus company, under the leadership of Cele, and President Cyril Ramaphosa parts of South Africa have been turned into a mafia state, where taxi operators rule with impunity.

‘Nothing’ done

“The fish rots from the head and we have a police service which has done absolutely nothing to uphold public safety and ensure the arrest of perpetrators,” Intercape CEO Johann Ferreira said.

“We hold Minister Cele responsible for every failure of the police under his watch and we will not stop until there is full accountability to the travelling public in South Africa.”

The company is calling on the intervention of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI or Hawks).

Intercape has listed Minister of Police Bheki Cele as first respondent, followed by National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola.

The company also cites the provincial commissioners of the Eastern Cape, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and the North West, along with the Head of the DPCI, the National Director of Public Prosecutions, and the Head of the Investigating Directorate.

“The attacks against Intercape, particularly in the Eastern Cape, have continued despite several court orders compelling the transport minister and provincial counterpart to work with the South African Police Service to ensure the safety of passengers and Intercape employees.”

Cases must be revisited

Pertaining to the over 150 cases opened, Intercape wants the cases to be investigated individually, as independent acts of criminality.

If there is sufficient evidence, the bus company says that the perpetrators should be prosecuted for crimes such as murder, attempted murder, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and malicious damage to property

“The acts of criminality should be investigated collectively, as forming part of an overarching scheme of organised crime. Where there is sufficient evidence, the offenders should also be prosecuted for their role in a campaign of organised crime.”

