WATCH: Ramaphosa defends Zanu-PF being asked to observe elections

Ramaphosa said he did not understand why opposition parties objected to Zanu-PF observing SA's elections.

Ramaphosa speaking to the media on the campaign trail in Atteridgeville. Image: @NkosinathiShazi X page

President Cyril Ramaphosa has swatted away the concerns of opposition parties who criticised the African National Congress’ (ANC) decision to invite Zimbabwe’ African National Union – Patriotic Front (‘s ruling party, Zanu-PF, to observe this month’s elections.

Opposition parties questioned Zanu-PF’s involvement because of the party’s history in holding fair and free elections in Zimbabwe.

‘I don’t know what they are afraid of’ – Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa was on the campaign trail in Atteridgeville when he said he did not understand the concerns because the Zimbabwean ruling party would merely observe from the sidelines.

“An observer mission is not an interfering mission, it’s to come and see. They don’t interfere, they don’t get involved, they just come and observe,” he said.

Furthermore, the president on Friday said it was not only parties that were “friendly” with the ANC that will observe the elections, but organisations that are “not friendly towards the ANC” were welcome to join the observers.

“We are transparent, there’s nothing hidden and we are also going to have many other global organisations [such as] the United Nation, the African Union, the European Union will also be here.

“So, those who are concerned about the participation of other parties are afraid and I don’t know what they are afraid of. There is nothing to be concerned and to be afraid of because they are just coming to observe and to also draw lessons,” the president added.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says there is nothing wrong with ZANU-PF being invited to observe South Africa’s elections pic.twitter.com/xeeBGxXFjI — Shazi (@NkosinathiShazi) May 10, 2024

Opposition parties’ outrage

ANC’s competitors pointed out Zanu-PF’s controversial record with elections.

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Solly Malatsi said this was a “desperate” move by the ANC to cling to power by any means necessary.

Malatsi said the Zimbabwean ruling party’s presence would compromise the Electoral Code of Conduct that all political parties swore to uphold.

“Zanu-PF does not deserve to even act as an observer to the May elections because this is the same political party that that has repeatedly violated Zimbabwe’s electoral laws to stay in power. They have burnt Zimbabwe to ashes and should not be brought anywhere near what is the most consequential election in South Africa since the dawn of democracy,” Malatsi said.

Build One South Africa (Bosa) president Mmusi Maimane said it was “widely accepted” that Zanu-PF tampers with elections in Zimbabwe to keep itself in power.

Maimane said the Zanu-PF ruled in an “autocratic, authoritarian and repressive regime”.

“They are not welcome in South Africa,” said Bosa.

Meanwhile, Rise Mzansi’s spokesperson, Gugu Ndima, said the party encourages and supports the notion of having election observers.

Ndima called out the DA’s hypocritical stance in not wanting Zanu-PF to be involved when it had earlier invited the US and the EU to observe.

She said while she endorses having observers, the IEC should be involved in sending out appeals to the invited entities.

“As Rise Mzansi, we fully support the standard practice of having election observers, whether they come from Zimbabwe or the US, but this must be managed by the appropriate authority, that being the Electoral Commission,” Ndima added.