Ipid says 191 cases of death in police custody recorded since last April

Picture for illustration. Public Order Police (POPs) members at the Tshwane Police Training Academy on 15 June 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has revealed that 191 suspects have died in the South African Police Service (Saps) holding cells since April 2024.

Ipid executive director Jennifer Ntlatseng briefed the Portfolio Committee on Police on Wednesday about the progress made in implementing the committee’s recommendations.

One of the recommendations urged the Ipid to conduct thorough investigations into all deaths in custody and establish accountability measures for police officers involved.

The committee heard that 191 cases had been reported. In the previous financial year, the Ipid secured 43 convictions in such cases. As of the end of February, 60 convictions had been secured in the current financial year.

“That is a clear improvement as far as conviction rates are concerned, taking into account that we are left with a month. Our target is 70,” said the Ipid.

As a measure to ensure suspect rights in police custody, the Ipid increased cell inspections across the country.

Ipid senior managers are also undergoing lifestyle audits conducted by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

“We’re hoping for good results because you can’t lead without being ethical.”

The Ipid also intends to establish a forensic unit involving police officers “to ensure we up our game in terms of complex crimes,” it said.

“We’ve also employed retired detectives to assist us with backlog cases and transfer skills.

Our investigators are being trained by the SIU to improve their skills,” Ipid added.

Civil claims against police

Last month, the committee heard that the Saps is faced with R67.4 billion in civil claims. The biggest cut is from unlawful arrests and detention, with R617.8 million paid out from the R67.4 billion.

“The category that is taking most of the money is unlawful detention and arrest,” said Saps.

“This matter is receiving attention. We are all concerned about the amount paid out for civil claims because it means all the money has to be directed to that.”

This is due to several issues, including a lack of collaboration between detectives and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

“It’s important that the NPA gives directives to police members. If the charge is wrong, but there is an alternative charge, the prosecutor must assist the police in terms of the correct charge that needs to be put on the charge sheet rather than withdrawing the matter from the court roll.”

Saps is working to reduce civil claims by going to police stations to check their registers.

“This is done to check if we have not exceeded 48 hours of detention and why people are being detained.”

It is also working with the SIU to investigate whether some police members have used criminal elements when making arrests.

Police officers who act out of scope will also be held liable for any claim that may be instituted.

“We are also making sure we find collusion between private attorneys and police members for civil claims.”