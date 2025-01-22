East London crime intelligence captain granted R4k bail amid R1 million theft allegations

Hawks confirmed that August’s next court appearance is scheduled for 4 March 2025 to allow for further investigation.

The East London Magistrate’s Court granted the 49-year-old East London Crimes Intelligence captain Ntombekhaya August R4000 bail.

August appeared before the court on Wednesday for a formal bail application after the case was postponed last Friday.

She faces allegations of orchestrating the theft of over R1 million from the Crime Intelligence Offices in East London.

Court case

According to Lieutenant Avele Fumba, the incident occurred on 10 January 2025, when an unknown man reportedly entered the Crime Intelligence Offices, claiming to be visiting August.

“Further reports indicate that once the alleged male suspect gained access, reportedly revealed a firearm and handed Ms August a school bag allegedly demanding money,” Fumba added.

It is alleged that the suspect left with over R1 million after August complied.

Further investigations

According to Fumba, the matter was swiftly referred to the Hawks for investigation, resulting in August’s arrest within five days. She has since been charged with theft.

Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya, Provincial Head of the Hawks, commended the Serious Organised Crime Investigation team for their dedication to resolving the case promptly.

“This arrest is a clear example of the Hawks’ commitment to uncovering the truth and ensuring that no one is above the law,” Ngwenya stated.

The case underscores the Hawks’ resolve to tackle serious crime and ensure accountability, even within law enforcement structures.

Further developments in the case are anticipated as the investigation continues.

Dean Macpherson defends tender investigation

In a separate case, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson on Wednesday welcomed the appointment of auditors to investigate an R800 million tender.

The minister declared in December that his department would look into a bid to provide a number of air filtration devices to the Department of Health (DoH).

The EFF activists were at the Pretoria Central Police Station on Wednesday to file a corruption complaint against Macpherson in anticipation of the development.

The Independent Development Trust (IDT) oversaw the awarding of the tender and stated its intention to investigate the matter.

According to Macpherson’s office, the forensic inquiry, which is also subject to tender restrictions, needs to be finished in eight weeks.

The inquiry must, among other things, ascertain the procedures used to award the tender and ascertain if any authorities participated in unlawful behaviour.

“This move forms part of the critical steps we are taking to improve transparency and governance within the Department, ensuring no wastage of public funds has occurred,” Minister Macpherson said.

“The independent investigation should, therefore, be welcomed, as it will also clear any innocent individuals,” he concluded.

Additional reporting by Jarryd Westerdale

