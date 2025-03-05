It’s now easier for Crime Intelligence to track and monitor ‘persons of interest’

The division is also intensifying its social media monitoring capabilities.

It has become easier for the Crime Intelligence division of the South African Police Service (Saps) to track criminals and persons of interest.

Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo, Divisional Commissioner of Crime Intelligence, briefed the portfolio committee on police on progress made in the division’s matters.

Crime Intelligence has recently been in the headlines for the wrong reasons, with allegations of corruption, ghost workers and nepotism plaguing the division.

Witnesses at the State Capture Commission accused members of the division of corruption and theft of public funds, unauthorised and unlawful usage of state vehicles, and the irregular employment of 250 members who are relatives of senior officers – including ghost workers.

Khumalo was also accused of “bringing his own people” to the division.

‘Pushback’

Responding to the allegations on Wednesday, Khumalo said the allegations, which always made it to social media, were pushback from those facing disciplinary actions within the division.

“There are certain individuals within Saps and Crime Intelligence who are responsible for the misinformation, fake news and unproven allegations and leakage of sensitive information, which is always trending on social media, giving an impression that there is instability within the division,” said Khumalo.

National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola echoed his sentiments: “Our crime intelligence is hard at work and is working. It is unfortunate that there are a few elements that create instability. These elements arise when you deal with members in terms of discipline.

“There are certain individuals who, when you deal with them in terms of discipline, instability starts arising. When you tackle maladministration or ill activities, there will be those who go out with misinformation that Saps is corrupt when they’re defending what they’re doing, which is not right.”

Crime Intelligence instability

The top cops conceded that there were moments of instability within the division, and the July 2021 unrest was evidence of that.

“It [Crime Intelligence] was weakened over the years,” said Khumalo.

However, the division had made progress in restoring stability, he said.

Although the division failed with early warnings leading up to the unrest, Khumalo said the division had improved on tracking and monitoring criminals and persons of interest since then.

“Crime Intelligence has improved its technological capacity by acquiring the Certificate of Exemption in terms of RICA, 2002, (Act No 70 of 2002), which gives more capacity in tracking and monitoring criminals and persons of interest,” said Khumalo.

On 19 May 2023, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola exempted the Saps from the regulation on the interception of communications among persons of interest.

“Capacity will be intensified through the acquisition of a new tool and the appointment of social media monitoring specialists, which are at the advanced stage,” said Khumalo.

The division also has its training intervention plan of 42 internal and international courses which more than 3 500 of its members undergo. The courses include financial investigations and cybercrime, among others.

In the 2024/25 financial year, the Crime Intelligence division was allocated a budget of R4.747 361 000, of which R4.395 043 000 goes towards the salary of employees.