Ipid records 94% achievement in annual performance plan

Citizen Reporter

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) released its annual report for the financial year 2021/22 in parliament on Wednesday, which according to the department shows an improvement from two previous financial years.

Ipid’s executive director, Jennifer Ntlatseng said the coronavirus pandemic propelled the directorate to improve systems in order to create an adaptable and result orientated working environment.

“Our achievements included making headway as we made changes to the way we operated. We have managed to fill critical vacant positions, prioritised and converted some of the vacant positions into investigator positions which is our core mandate,” Ntlatseng.

The Ipid registered 5 295 new cases during the year under review.

“Assault cases were the highest number with 3 407 cases, followed by the discharge of an official firearm at 744 and death due to police action at 410,” said a statement.

According to Ipid, the enforcement of Covid-19 restriction and the July unrests in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal resulted in more cases of police misconduct particularly assault.

Ipid also said that it investigated 4 015 cases for disciplinary sanctions and decision for prosecution. The directorate also managed to secure 239 disciplinary convictions with 53 officers dismissed from service.

Eleven new satellite offices were established in the year under review in collaboration with the Departments of Community Safety in provinces:

Gauteng – Westonaria, Hammanskraal, Heidelberg and Mabopane.

KwaZulu Natal – Port Shepstone, Port Dunford, KwaMbonambi and Mkhuze.

Northern Cape – Kuruman, Springbok and Upington.

According to Ipid, the toll-free number launched in 2021 assisted communities in reporting crimes faster which enabled authorities to act swiftly.

During the period under review, IPID signed a memorandum of understanding with the African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum (APCOF) to develop a framework for the prioritisation and screening of cases.

“The objective is to improve IPID’s case investigation outcomes. IPID also received an unqualified audit and did not incur any unauthorized expenditure.”

Compiled by Siphumelele Khumalo