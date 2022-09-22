Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
3 minute read
22 Sep 2022
4:45 am
Crime

Murder convictions in SA remain low, as poor policing leaves cold cases

Democratic Alliance Gauteng spokesperson for community safety Nico de Jager said murders continuously went unresolved because of a lack of resources, expertise and training of detectives.

Farmers are pictured outside Senekal magistrates court on the 6th of October 2020. The support was in retaliation of the murder of 22 year old Brendin Horner. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
The collapse this week of the murder case of farm manager Brendin Horner is yet another example of poor policing leading to the arrests of the wrong suspects, resulting in the culpable remaining at large. That is a common scenario in South Africa, experts said. The Horner case may become another statistic after the men accused of his murder, Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba, 32, and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa, 44, were released after being acquitted by the court. The 21-year-old was a manager for the Bloukruin Estate at Paul Roux in the Free State, and his murder highlighted racial tensions in the...

