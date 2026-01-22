Wanna help? Here’s how to donate to Limpopo and Mpumalanga flood victims

All funds donated between Wednesday and Sunday will go directly toward Gift of the Givers' disaster relief operations in Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Jacaranda FM’s Good Morning Angels initiative has launched Project Food Relief, an emergency campaign to support communities in Limpopo and Mpumalanga devastated by floods that have claimed at least 37 lives and displaced thousands.

Heavy rains over the past week have caused severe flooding across both provinces, with overflowing rivers, collapsed bridges and widespread destruction of roads and critical infrastructure.

The government has declared both provinces disaster areas, with damage to public and private infrastructure estimated at billions of rands.

Large areas remain without water and electricity, as many families have lost their homes and belongings in the disaster.

What flood victims need: Essential supplies and donations

According to disaster relief organisation Gift of the Givers, the most urgent needs include bottled water, non-perishable food, baby formula, nappies, and toiletries.

The radio station is calling on listeners and corporations to step up and provide emergency relief to those in need of basic supplies.

“Good Morning Angels has always been about bringing hope and practical support to those in need, and this flood crisis hits close to home for so many South Africans,” said Vuyani Dombo, managing director at Jacaranda FM.

The station is partnering with Gift of the Givers and Lions Club to ensure donations reach affected communities quickly.

The Citizen is taking part in a fundraising collection initiative in support of Jacaranda FM’s flood relief efforts.

Donations can be dropped off at The Citizen’s office at 368 Jan Smuts Ave, Craighall, Randburg.

The deadline is Friday, 23 January, by 11am – in order for The Citizen to deliver the contributions to the Jacaranda FM studio by Friday afternoon.

How to donate: Cash and goods accepted

Jacaranda FM is coordinating the collection of essential items at designated drop-off points managed by the Lions Clubs of Mbombela and Letaba/Tzaneen.

All donated goods will be collected by Gift of the Givers and distributed directly to flood-affected communities.

Financial contributions can be made via this Donate button.

All funds donated between Wednesday, 21 January and Sunday, 25 January 2026 will go directly toward Gift of the Givers’ disaster relief operations in Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Where to drop off donations in Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga

The campaign began on Wednesday, 21 January and will run until Sunday, 25 January 2026, with collection points across three provinces.

Gift of the Givers will collect donations from the drop-off sites on Monday, 26 January 2026.

In Gauteng, donations can be dropped off at Jacaranda FM offices at 89 14th Road, Erand Gardens, Midrand, until 25 January.

Mpumalanga residents can contribute at Sonpark Shopping Centre, 1 Faurie Street, Sonheuwel, on the aforementioned dates from 9am to 5pm.

Limpopo has two collection points. The Mall of the North at R81, Bendor, in Polokwane, will accept donations at the Centre Management Office from Wednesday, 21 January to Friday, 23 January, between 8am and 5pm.

Furthermore, the same collection point will be open on Saturday, 24 January, from 9am to 2pm, and on Sunday, 25 January, from 10am to 2pm.

Meanwhile, the Tzaneen Show Grounds at R71, Aqua Park, Tzaneen will be open:

Wednesday 21 January to Thursday 22 January from 8am to 5pm

Friday 23 January from 8am to 2pm

Saturday 24 January from 10am to 5pm

Complete list of items needed for flood relief

Donors are encouraged to contribute the following items:

Non-perishable food

Bottled water

Baby nappies

Baby milk formula

Toiletries (soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, sanitary pads, wipes)

For more information or to donate, visit www.jacarandafm.com and click on Donate.

