Mpumalanga farm dwellers reject land offer over grazing concerns

Ten families living on a disputed Badplaas farm say the land allocated to them by government is too small for their livestock.

Mpumalanga farm dwellers, who had accused the government of improperly handing out their land to claimants, were recently given a portion of the same land, but refused, saying it was not enough.

The squabble between the families residing at Theeboom Farm in Badplaas and the department of land reform and rural development started about three years ago after the Ginindza family, who were former settlers, successfully claimed the farm, while there were still people residing there.

Dispute began after restitution claim awarded farm ownership

Residents got angry and challenged the matter after the new owners reportedly erected a fence on their cattle’s grazing land and permitted the construction of the shopping centre without their consent.

The irate dwellers have successfully challenged the authorities, which led to the current situation where they were given ownership of part of the land, including the land they are currently occupying.

According to the Land Rights Inquiry report seen by The Citizen, about 229 hectares of the about 1 000ha farm must be given to the 10 disgruntled families.

Government proposes land allocation under tenure laws

The report said the proposed offer is in accordance with Section 4(1)(b) of the Extension of Security of Tenure Act 62 of 1997 and Section 26 (1) of the Labour Tenant Act 3 of 1996.

“The portion remaining of the Theeboom number 729 JS measuring 948 hectares is currently owned by Nkosi Ginindza Communal Property Association, which was acquired after a successful restitution claim.

“The 10 families residing on the property and their security of tenure are legally insecure. The families arrived on the farm at different intervals and some were born on the farm.

“Their grandparents and parents were former workers of the erstwhile land owners Dannie Elmanman and Du Plessis, who later left the farm, and the families continue to reside and utilise the property and, in the process, accumulated land tenure rights.”

Families say grazing land offered is too small

In an interview with The Citizen yesterday, James Vilane, a leader of the affected families, said they were worried that the offered land was small and proper grazing was not allocated.

“They allocated 60ha for grazing and the area does not have rivers; the families have more than 200 cattle combined. We are, however, happy with the 169ha for human settlements,” said Vilane.

He added that their original request was for the claimants to divide the farm in half, which was currently not the case.

Vilane said the family, which is not even staying on the disputed land, claimed ownership of the farm in 2020.

Community negotiations with government continue

He said on Wednesday, residents met officials from land affairs to discuss the matter, and, “as stated before, we told them that we are not happy with the offer.

“They promised to discuss the issue and get back to us soon.”

Vilane said his family stayed on the farm for over 60 years, while some people were born there. He, however, said the community was happy they were finally given a portion of the disputed land.

“The law says when you claim a land that is occupied by people, those families should be consulted before making a final decision.

“We are happy the government has considered our matter. Now we will be only discussing the size of the land ,” he said.

Vilane added that he was happy the squabble over the land would soon come to an end.

Another family leader, who wished not to be named, said: “We are excited about the news, but the grazing land is small and does not have natural water sources.”

