Limpopo flood deaths now at 19 after body found in Phalaborwa

By Faizel Patel

22 January 2026

Search operations for the remaining missing people continue in different parts of the province.

The Mohlapitsi River in Ga-Mampa village, Mafefe, is overflowing as the Limpopo province continues to experience floods. Picture: X/@SABCNews_Radio

Flood-related deaths in Limpopo have risen to 19 after the discovery of another body.

Limpopo Disaster Management spokesperson Tsakani Baloyi said the grim discovery was made in Phalaborwa on Wednesday.

Drowning

Baloyi said search operations for the remaining missing people continue in different parts of the province.

“Two boys aged 15 and 17 drowned while swimming at the Selati River at Mashishimale village, bringing the total number of 6 missing bodies due to heavy rains. Preliminary confirmation indicates that the body is for one of the two boys who were swept away from Mashishimale on Monday, 19 January 2026.”

Sadness

Meanwhile, search and rescue operations continue in the hardest-hit areas, including the Tshwinga in Vhembe District, Mbaula, and Ba-Phalaborwa in Mopani.

MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs in Limpopo, Basikopo Makamu, expressed his sadness and regret following the latest discovery of the lifeless body.

“We extend our condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families. We continue to strongly caution against engaging in risky behaviours such as swimming and crossing swollen rivers and streams during this period. We urge communities to avoid low-lying areas and unwarranted travelling during heavy rains.”

Relief

Makamu said provincial and district management centres continue to coordinate access to relief materials and temporary shelter for the displaced families.

“We continue to conduct oversight visits to the worst affected areas several areas, particularly in Mopani and Vhembe Districts, to have an eyewitness account of the situation on the ground.”

The MEC also urged communities to play their part in preventing further loss of life by following all precautionary measures issued by the government, including weather alerts from the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Severe weather

Limpopo recently experienced severe weather, including heavy rainfall, thunderstorms with hail, strong winds, and flooding, which affected mainly Mopani, Vhembe, Waterberg, and parts of Sekhukhune.

Beyond loss of life, the weather also caused serious damage to homes and public infrastructure, including roads, schools, health centres, the environment and agriculture.

Cooperative Governance & Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) flooding floods Limpopo Member of the Executive Council (MEC) Phalaborwa

