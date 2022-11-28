Janusz Walus to serve his parole in South Africa, not Poland – Motsoaledi

Citizen Reporter

Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi has granted Chris Hani’s killer, Janusz Walus, permanent residency in order for him to serve his parole.

“The Minister granted the exemption in order for Mr Walus to serve his parole period in South Africa and the exemption contains a condition that Mr Walus may not use any travel document and/or passport issued by the Embassy of the Republic of Poland,” reads a statement from the department.

Letter

A letter addressed to Walus and a certificate of exemption has also been forwarded to Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola to be delivered to Walus.

“The letter set out the exceptional circumstances requiring the granting of the exemption which, inter alia, include the fact that it would be in the interests of justice that Mr Walus serves his sentence to the fullest, including parole in the Republic of South Africa.”

DHA not involved in deportation

The department of home affairs also stated that it would not be involved in any deportation process of Walus to Poland.

“It is clear from the media reports that the Embassy of the Republic of Poland, believes that if Walus is deported to Poland, he won’t serve any parole in the Republic of Poland because the Constitutional court judgment is not binding on that country.”

Motsoaledi also said that the crime committed to the people of South Africa by murdering one of the icons of the liberation struggle makes it obligatory for Walus to serve his parole period as part of sentence in the country.

Walus shot Hani on 10 April 1993 and spent almost 30 years behind bars. Hani was the leader of the SACP when he was assassinated.

Chris Hani’s widow, Limpho Hani, said the judgment was diabolical.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the ruling as “very disappointing” and unfortunate.

Ramaphosa said he can only imagine the “heavy pain and the burden” that the Hani family is going through

Here is the Home Affairs statement confirming the minister’s decision to grant Janusz Walus permanent residency for the duration of his parole period so that he isn’t deported to Poland where there wouldn’t be a legal obligation for him to be on parole.



