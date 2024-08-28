JMPD officer assists in delivery of baby in Joburg CBD

Brenda Judith Sithole successfully assisted a woman in delivering a healthy baby boy.

The JMPD officer has been commended. Photo: Flickr

A Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officer took on a new role when she assisted in delivering a baby in the Johannesburg CBD on Tuesday.

The delivery took place at the corner of Rahima Moosa and Eloff Streets in the city.

Baby

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said officer Brenda Judith Sithole successfully assisted a woman in delivering a healthy baby boy.

“Officer Sithole, who was deployed at the South Gauteng High Court Precinct, encountered a woman experiencing severe labour pains. Quick-thinking and compassionate, the officer immediately sought assistance from a nearby Pep store to obtain latex gloves.

“With the necessary equipment in hand, officer Sithole provided invaluable support to the woman, guiding her through the birthing process. The officer’s calm demeanour ensured a safe and successful delivery of a baby boy,” Fihla said.

Officer commended

Fihla added that the JMPD Control Room was notified of the situation, and an ambulance was dispatched to the scene.

“The mother and her newborn child were subsequently transported to Hillbrow Clinic for further medical care. In a touching gesture, Officer Sithole, moved by the experience, has decided to name the baby boy ‘Eloff’ in honour of the street where the delivery took place.”

“The JMPD commends Officer Sithole for her exceptional bravery, compassion, and dedication to duty. Her actions exemplify the commitment of the JMPD to serving and protecting the community,” Fihla said.

Brenda Judith Sithole. Picture: JMPD

Women roadblock

Meanwhile, women took centre stage on Tuesday with a women-led roadblock on the M24 Road in Erasmia.

The operation was part of Women’s Month and the Women in Policing initiative under the theme Operation Basadi. It aimed to carry out initiatives and operations focused on preventing and combating serious and violent crimes.

#sapsHQ During #WomensMonrh, our #WomenInPolicing are carrying out initiatives and operations aimed at preventing and combating serious and violent crimes. #OperationBasadi NP pic.twitter.com/8eSzjiubB5 — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) August 27, 2024

During the operation, fifteen undocumented foreign nationals were arrested for the contravention of the Immigration Act.

“A South African employer was also arrested for employing undocumented foreign nationals,” police said.

