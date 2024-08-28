Crime

By Faizel Patel

28 Aug 2024

05:53 am

Cloned police vehicle discovered in Walkerville, one arrested

Police said the cloned vehicles are believed to have been utilised during truck hijackings and courier vehicle robberies.

Cloned police vehicle discovered in Walkerville

The cloned police vehicle was discovered at a property in Walkerville. Picture: Saps

Gauteng police have arrested a 44-year-old man following the discovery of a South African Police Service (SAPS) cloned vehicle in the Sedibeng District.

The cloned police vehicle was reportedly discovered at a property in Walkerville on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza said officers made the discovery during an intelligence-driven operation.

Cloned Saps vehicle

“The operation led JHB Crime Intelligence and Soweto K9 unit members to the recovery of a cloned marked Volkswagen Golf with police registration number plates and police call signs, a white VW Polo fitted with blue lights and sirens, one stolen R5 rifle and police reflector jackets and Several Saps number plates”

Kweza said the suspect may be linked to robberies in Gauteng.

ALSO READ: Pastor and wife kidnapped by fake cops

“Police believe that these vehicles were utilised during truck hijackings and courier vehicle robberies. The suspect is expected to appear in court soon. Further arrests are possible as the investigation continues.”

Hijackings

Last year, two people were arrested for cloning a SAPS vehicle which was used to commit truck hijackings.

Members of the Ekurhuleni District Crime Intelligence, Trio Task Team, Tembisa Tracing Team and Highway Patrol Unit acted on a tip-off regarding a suspicious marked SAPS bakkie in the Rabie Ridge area.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said offices acted on the information and discovered the cloned vehicle.

Fake cops

Earlier this year, three people who posed as police officers were remanded in custody for kidnapping.

The Hawks from the Newcastle Serious Organised Crime Investigation swooped in and arrested 40-year-old Irfan Ullah khan, 49-year-old Saif Ullah and 22-year-old Ali Rao Raza for kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, malicious damage to property and attempted murder.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said the three went to a victim’s residence in Newcastle pretending to be police officers and demanded entry into the home.

The trio committed the crimes in Ladysmith in January this year.

ALSO READ: ‘Fake cops’ stay behind bars

Read more on these topics

Crime hijackings kidnapping Police South African Police Service (SAPS)

