JMPD seizes whiskey, brandy, gin, and vodka worth millions at illegal distillery

The operation is a significant blow to the illicit alcohol trade and highlights JMPD’s commitment to combating organised crime.

The distillery was located on a plot in Hekpoort. Photo: JMPD

Law enforcement officers cracked down on an illegal distillery in Gauteng, seizing cash, machinery and alcohol among other items worth an estimated R20 million

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) Tactical Response Unit and Hawks successfully dismantled the illegal distillery in Hekpoort, West Rand District, earlier this week.

Booze seized

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said officials pounced after they received information of a clandestine operation manufacturing, bottling, and packaging counterfeit alcohol.

“Upon arrival at the premises, officers were met by a 45-year-old man who claimed to be the manager and shareholder of the business. A subsequent search of the property uncovered a sophisticated operation producing whiskey, brandy, gin, and vodka, including counterfeit labels and packaging.

“The South African Revenue Service (Sars) customs division was called in to take over the scene. A total of R570 000 in cash was seized, along with machinery and alcohol estimated to be worth R20 million. The suspect was arrested and detained at Hartbeespoortdam Saps,” Fihla said.

Fihla added the operation is a significant blow to the illicit alcohol trade and highlights JMPD’s commitment to combating organised crime.

“We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to disrupt criminal activities and protect the public.”

Foreign nationals nabbed

On Monday, at least 18 foreign nationals were arrested in connection with counterfeit mobile phones, accessories and other electronic items in Fordsburg.

This National Counterfeit Goods Unit, in collaboration with its crime-fighting partners, pounced on the shopping complex on Pine Avenue and seized counterfeit goods worth more than R8 million.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said officers were joined by officials from Sars, the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS), Brand Protectors and the Crime Prevention Wardens among other law enforcement agencies.

A surge in counterfeit goods is currently plaguing the South African market.

Saps has so far seized over R400 million worth of counterfeit and illicit goods in the past eight months following the establishment of the National Counterfeit Unit in November 2023.

