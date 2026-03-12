Joburg braces for road race traffic chaos as 14 000 hit the streets at night: Here’s which roads are affected

Road closures will be in place from 8am until 9pm on Thursday.

Motorists have been warned of major traffic disruptions in parts of Johannesburg due to a road race.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) said traffic will be affected due to the 5.6km JP Morgan Corporate Challenge on Thursday, 12 March 2026.

Race start

“This popular event will be held in the Rosebank, Illovo, Melrose, Birdhaven, and Birnam areas, with around 14 000 athletes expected to participate,” said JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla.

“The race will start at 6.30pm at Venus Street and Wingfield Ave and will end at the Wanderers Sports Club.”

To ensure safety during the event, Fihla said road closures will be in place from 8am until 9pm on Thursday.

Traffic congestion is likely to be exacerbated by the inclement weather.

ALSO READ: Taxi driver who ran over Dezireè du Plessis during Soweto marathon faces murder charge

Affected roads

The affected roads include:

M1 South and North On and Off Ramps

Corlett Drive

Athol-Oaklands Road

Cross Street

Irene Road

Jacobs Ave

Atherstone Road

Melrose Blvd

Kerknick Ave

Venus Street

Greenacres Drive

Wingfield Ave

St Andrew Road

Ravenswood Ave

Bute Ave

Arran Ave

Tyrwhitt Ave

Rudd Road

Jellicoe Ave

Tottenham Ave

Edgewood Ave

Glenhove Road

Cecil Ave

Jameson Ave

5th Street

Somerville Ave

Wrenrose Ave

Reform Ave

Victoria Ave

“JMPD officers will be on-site to help with traffic control and ensure the safety of participants and spectators. We request that all drivers stay patient and plan their routes accordingly,” Fihla said.

Race

The JPMorganChase Corporate Challenge is the world’s largest corporate running series.

Teams with coworkers of all experience levels walk, jog or run a 5.6km course, building a lasting tradition outside the workplace and supporting local communities.

Eliud Kipchoge coming to SA

Meanwhile, 41-year-old former world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge has confirmed he will run in this year’s Cape Town Marathon in May.

It will serve as the first of seven marathons the Kenyan star will run on each of the world’s continents over the next two years.

Kipchoge was recently in Barcelona, where he partnered with Huawei to launch the new Watch GT Runner 2 smart wearable.

Cape Town Marathon

The Cape Town marathon will be held on 24 May.

Kipchoge hopes his marathon runs across all continents will inspire people to lead healthier lives and unite the world through running.

The project also aims to raise funds for the Eliud Kipchoge Foundation, which is focused on preserving the environment and providing education in areas that need it most.

“Africa is where my journey as a runner began and where the foundation of my success is deeply rooted,” said Kipchoge earlier in March, when announcing he would run his first marathon on African soil.

ALSO READ: ‘My body’s tired’: Julian Karp winds down after running 1,000 marathons