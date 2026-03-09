Eliud Kipchoge to run Cape Town marathon

'To race my first ever marathon on the African continent holds deep meaning for me. I cannot wait!'

Former world marathon record-holder, Eliud Kipchoge, has confirmed he will run at this year’s Cape Town marathon in May.

It will serve as the first of seven marathons the Kenyan star will run on each of the world’s continents over the next two years.

The Cape Town marathon will be held on 24 May.

Kipchoge hopes his marathon runs on all the continents will inspire people to lead healthier lives while uniting the world through running. The project also aims to raise funds for the Eliud Kipchoge Foundation, which is focused on preserving the environment and providing education in areas that need it most.

‘Very special’

“Africa is where my journey as a runner began and where the foundation of my success is deeply rooted,” said Kipchoge, 41.

“To start this World Tour in Cape Town is very special. It is about celebrating the strength of African running and inspiring the next generation. To race my first ever marathon on the African continent holds deep meaning for me. I cannot wait!”

The Cape Town Marathon has rapidly established itself as one of the leading races on the global running calendar, drawing elite athletes and runners from across the world each year.

A star-studded career

Later this year, more than 27,000 marathon runners will line up at the start. The event is currently a candidate for Abbott World Marathon Majors status.

Clark Gardner, CEO of the Cape Town Marathon, said welcoming Kipchoge to Cape Town carries deep significance for the race and for the continent.

“Eliud represents the very best of what running can inspire. To see him race our streets, meet our communities and engage with young runners across the city will be incredibly powerful. Moments like this remind us what is possible when the world’s greatest athletes connect with the places and people that shaped the sport.”

Kipchoge is the 2016 (Rio) and 2020 (Tokyo) Olympic marathon champion, and was the world record holder in the marathon from 2018 to 2023. He has run four of the 10 fastest marathons in history, and is widely considered to be one of the greatest marathon runners of all time.

He also won two other Olympic medals, in the 5,000m, bronze in Athens in 2004 and silver in Beijing in 2008.