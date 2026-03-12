Multimedia

Environmental concerns, illegal mining, public health violations brewing in Mooi Street [VIDEO]

By Carlos Muchave

12 March 2026

The purpose of the inspection is to address reported contraventions, including illegal mining activities, public health hazards, environmental concerns, and other by-law violations affecting the area.

Illegal miners arrested in Mooi Street during a city site inspection. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Member of the mayoral committee for Group Corporate and Shared Services (GCSS) in the City of Johannesburg, Sithembiso Zungu, in collaboration with the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, the South African Police Service, and other City of Johannesburg departments, conducted a multidisciplinary site inspection at the M2-Mooi Street area.

