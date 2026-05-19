Joburg CBD: Marble Towers faces water, power cuts as city enforces R14m bill – Morero [VIDEO]

The crackdown started at Marble Towers, one of the tallest buildings in the city, where they found several bylaw violations.

City of Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero says electricity and water are being cut to Marble Towers in the Johannesburg CBD because of R14 million owed to the city for municipal services.

Morero led the operation on Monday with a cohort of more than 500 people, including members of the South African Police Service (Saps), Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers, Home Affairs officials and municipal authorities.

Blitz

This operation follows recent enforcement actions in which the city successfully demolished illegal structures erected along Small Street. ​

Part of the operation at the Joburg CBS includes cutting off water and electricity supplies for failure to pay for services, with bills reaching exorbitant amounts.

“Today’s focus remains on reclaiming public spaces, checking safe structures, managing waste challenges, and tackling by-law infringements to ensure a safer, cleaner environment.

Taking action

Morero said they are taking action against Marble Towers.

“We have established that the building owes us R14 million, which is water, electricity, rates, and taxes. We have already cut off the water meter, and we are also cutting off electricity to force the building to comply and go and pay.

“Over and above, there are issues over compliance with building regulations. As you know, they’ve built structures that, on our own assessment, we have now confirmed are illegal,” Morero said.

Court order

Morero added that the building owners got a court order to halt the cuts.

“They were able to go to court, and the judge last night requested that we give them an opportunity to present their case. Once the matter has been heard, I believe we will be ready to remove the structures.”

JMPD and immigration authorities apprehended five undocumented foreign nationals found in possession of fraudulent immigration documents during a compliance operation at a supermarket in the inner city. The arrests continue✊ pic.twitter.com/2VMucpoJVj – Executive Mayor: @CityofJoburgZA (@DadaMorero) May 19, 2026

Arrests

Morero said they will continue with the enforcement of the bylaws within the precinct of the city of Johannesburg.

“By targeting deteriorating infrastructure and unsafe environments, the city is actively restoring the inner city for businesses, residents, commuters, and visitors alike.”

Meanwhile, the JMPD and immigration authorities apprehended five undocumented foreign nationals found in possession of fraudulent immigration documents during a compliance operation at a supermarket in the inner city.