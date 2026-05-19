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JMPD shuts Joburg CBD for mayor’s blitz: These streets are affected

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

19 May 2026

07:32 am

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JMPD officers are stationed at key intersections to divert traffic.

JMPD shuts Joburg CBD for mayor blitz, these streets affected

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has announced the immediate closure pf streets in Joburg. Picture: iStock – For illustrative purposes:

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The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has announced the immediate closure of Von Wielligh Street in the CBD to facilitate a high‑visibility, multi‑disciplinary law enforcement and service delivery operation.

  • Affected Street: Von Wielligh Street
  • Extent: Between Rahima Moosa Street (formerly Jeppe Street) and Pritchard Street
  • Duration: Effective immediately until the operation concludes

Blitz

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla confirmed that Executive Mayor Councillor Dada Morero is personally leading the strategic “blitz” at the Marble Towers precinct on Tuesday, 19 May 2026.

“He is joined by JMPD Chief of Police Commissioner Patrick Jaca, commanding a diverse team of law enforcement and government agencies.

“JMPD officers are stationed at key intersections to divert traffic and ensure the safety of pedestrians and personnel on the ground,” Fihla said.

Warning

Motorists have been urged to exercise caution and avoid the affected stretch.

“Expect heavy delays in the inner city and use alternative north‑south routes, such as Troye Street or Delvers Street, where possible,” he advised.

Fihla stressed that the operation is part of its broader commitment to restoring law and order in Johannesburg.

“The City of Johannesburg remains committed to bringing back law and order. We appreciate your patience and cooperation during this essential service delivery exercise,” Fihla said.

JMPD officer suspended

Meanwhile, the JMPD has responded to serious allegations concerning an incident involving one of its members in Moffat View.

According to the JMPD, the incident occurred on the evening of Monday, 11 May 2026.

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It is understood that a 23-year-old woman was hit by a car allegedly driven by a JMPD officer, who fled the scene after the incident.

Investigations

The woman, together with her friends, was returning from work training when the incident happened.

“The JMPD leadership has been formally briefed on this matter. The department confirms that a criminal case of culpable homicide has been filed with Saps [South African Police Service], and it has been forwarded to IPID [Independent Police Investigative Directorate] for investigation,” Fihla said.,

Fihla said the matter is being treated with the “utmost urgency.”

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Read more on these topics

City of Johannesburg (COJ) Dada Morero Johannesburg CBD (Joburg) Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) motorist traffic

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