Joburg Emergency on high alert as cold, rainy weather hits Gauteng

The rainy weather is likely to affect traffic conditions, with motorists urged to take precautions on the province's roads.

The City of Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) is on high alert as a cold, wet weather spell hits Gauteng.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) on Monday forecast partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and rain for the province.

Cold weather

Gauteng has experienced extremely cold weather over the past two weeks, with residents optimistic about warmer weather.

The rainy weather is likely to affect traffic conditions, with motorists urged to take precautions on the province’s roads.

High alert

Joburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they are monitoring the weather patterns.

“Wet and extremely cold temperatures are being experienced in most parts of the City of Johannesburg. Residents are urged to exercise caution when using heating devices, such as heaters and paraffin stoves, and not to leave them unattended while in use, to prevent fire incidents during these extremely cold temperatures.

“From our side, as the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services, we remain on high alert, monitoring all seven regions of the city for any emergencies that might occur,” Mulaudzi said.

Mulaudzi urged residents to call the Emergency Services Command and Control Centre on (011) 375-5911 for any life-threatening emergencies.

Warning

Saws also issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging coastal winds, leading to difficulty in navigation at sea, between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas.

Torrential rainfall, severe thunderstorms, damaging winds, and snowfall have lashed large parts of the Western Cape, causing widespread destruction and affecting areas from the Cape Metropole to Worcester, the Breede River Valley, Rawsonville, Ceres, Villiersdorp, and Elim.

About 150 000 people have been affected by the storms, which have also claimed about eleven lives.

The National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) classified the severe weather events affecting the Western Cape and several other provinces as a national disaster.