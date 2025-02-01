Joburg EMS on alert as heatwave temperature to top 37°C

Joburg EMS has advised residents to take necessary precautions.

Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) said they are ready to respond to any heat-related emergencies following a scorching heatwave.

This as the South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a warning for a heat wave this weekend with the mercury expected to soar to above 37 °C.

However, just Joburg welcomed light rain on Saturday to cool people down.

High alert

Joburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the temperatures are expected to last the entire weekend.

“We will remain on high alert throughout the weekend. This current heat wave means that most residents of the City of Johannesburg will be exposed to extremely hot temperatures. Exposure to this kind of heat can easily cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion, which might lead to heat stroke.

“Avoid direct sunlight by wearing a hat and a sunscreen, do not leave children or pets in parked locked vehicles, stay in or under the shade, drink lots of water or fluids to prevent dehydration and take frequent breaks if you are working outdoors,” Mulaudzi said.

He also advised people to avoid alcoholic, caffeinated or carbonated drinks.

Keeping cool

Mulaudzi warned the hot dry and windy weather also presents the threat of veld fires and discouraged people from dumping their burning cigarettes butts in dry grass or leaving open fires unmonitored.

With Eskom implementing stage 3 load shedding from Friday until Sunday, many people will be tempted to swim to cool off the heat.

However, Mulaudzi has urged people to take caution.

“Swimming pools should be covered with a safety net all the times while not in use. Install a fence around a swimming pool. The fence around the swimming pool should be high enough to prevent children from climbing over it and it must always be locked if not in use.

“Use your local municipal swimming pools which have Lifeguards on site. Stay safe around water during this period of the heat wave ” advised Mulaudzi.

