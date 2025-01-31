Load Shedding

JUST IN: Load shedding is back as Eskom imposes stage 3 power cuts from 5pm on Friday

The load shedding comes after more than 10 months of uninterrupted electricity supply.

Load shedding

Photo: iStock

Eskom has announced that it will be implementing stage 3 load shedding from 5pm on Friday.

Minister of Electricity Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said the country has been hit by a “perfect storm”.

Ramokgopa provided an update on the country’s electricity generation performance on Friday following an announcement by the parastatal of a high risk of Stage 4 load shedding at short notice.

The warning came after more than 10 months of uninterrupted electricity supply.

The electricity minister said Eskom’s leadership was exceptionally disappointed that it had to take the step after 10 months without load shedding.

*This is a developing story

ALSO READ: Bad news as Eskom warns of high risk of load shedding at short notice

